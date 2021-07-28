Dolphins Camp Day 2: Practice Observations

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice of the summer with four veterans on the PUP list

The Miami Dolphins conducted the first training camp practice of the summer Wednesday, hours after the headling-grabbing news of cornerback Xavien Howard requesting a trade on Instagram.

Howard was in attendance at practice, this after saying he was going to approach his job like a professional even though he's clearly unhappy with his contract situation.

-- Practice began without four veterans who were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the most notable being wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The others were fellow wide receiver Preston Williams, veteran guard/tackle D.J. Fluker and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

-- Will Fuller V dropped a perfectly thrown pass by Tua Tagovailoa on the first play of a passing drill after position drills.

-- Rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle joined Jakeem Grant and Lynn Bowden Jr. in fielding punts.

-- Tua's first pass in a seven-on-seven drill was a short completion to tight end Adam Shaheen.

-- Tua later had a nice 15-yard completion to Waddle.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker picked off Tagovailoa in that seven-on-seven drill.

-- Allen Hurns got open deep but Jacoby Brissett overthrew him.

-- The first play of the first team drills of training camp featured a short completion from Tagovailoa to running back Myles Gaskin.

-- Grant made a nice diving catch on a low Tagovailoa pass.

-- Hurns got open again deep in a team drill but couldn't down with Brissett's slightly overthrown pass.

-- Robert Foster, who looked good catching passes in the spring, came down with a nice snag on a high throw by Brissett.

-- Fuller made a diving catch on a low Tagovailoa pass.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had a second interception against Tua.

-- Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to Shaheen after rolling out.

-- On the final plays of practice, Tagovailoa threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson.