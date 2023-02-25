Byron Jones Speaks Out; Sounds Like His Career Is Over

Byron Jones broke his public silence on his mysterious situation Saturday, and it was eye-opening and then some.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback took to Twitter to discuss his status after he missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from offseason leg surgery and pretty much suggested his playing career was over.

"Much has changed in 8 years," Jones tweeted. "Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained while playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long term implications.

"It was an honor and a privilege to play in the NFL but it came at an (sic) regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is with avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

The wording of his tweet, particularly the part where he writes, "It was an honor and a privileges" sure seems to suggest that Jones is retiring, but ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques tweeted Saturday afternoon that, per a source, Jones is not retiring.

This is where Jones could go to Twitter to clarify his playing status, though it's possible he also doesn't care about the uncertainty.

Jones' status was a hot topic throughout the 2022 season, with head coach Mike McDaniel typically being asked at the start of each week whether this was the time when Jones would be able to return to practice.

At some point, the question stopped after McDaniel said he didn't envision Jones playing in 2022.

THE SALARY CAP IMPLICATIONS OF A BYRON JONES RETIREMENT

The expectation was that the Dolphins would release Jones this offseason with a post-June 1 designation, though GM Chris Grier didn't directly address that issue when he talked about Jones at a press conference following the playoff loss at Buffalo.

“Byron worked hard trying to get back," Grier said. "Unfortunately it didn’t work out. He did his best. Training, doctors, everybody worked hard. The season just ended. After the tough loss yesterday, we’re kind of licking our wounds and just going about our process and we’ll meet with the coaching staff here, trainers and doctors to talk about every player on the roster. So we’re just not there right now to deal with it, but Byron did everything he could to try and play, so no qualms with that at all.”

If Jones indeed retires, the Dolphins will save $3.5 million of cap space, but the amount would go to $13.6 million if they make it with a post-June 1 designation.

The dead money the Dolphins will carry from the signing bonus the Dolphins gave Jones in 2020 would amount to $13.6 million, though it could be spread out over the next two years if they apply a post-June 1 designation.