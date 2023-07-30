A scouting report on new Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple from someone who watched him closely the past two seasons

How good of a cornerback did the Miami Dolphins get when they signed former first-round pick Eli Apple on Saturday? Why was he still available at this time after being a regular starter in the NFL?

To get the lowdown on Apple and what he might bring to the Dolphins, we turned to Publisher James Rapien of SI Fan Nation sister site All Bengals.

Apple spent the past two seasons with Cincinnati after signing as a free agent in March 2021. Apple played 31 games for the Bengals and started 30 for a team that reached Super Bowl LVI at the end of the 2021 season and the AFC Championship Game last year.

Apple had two interceptions in those two seasons, both in 2021, while playing for former Dolphins defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The cornerback's time in Cincinnati, though, might be remembered more for his Twitter escapades, which included a back-and-forth with his new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill.

Apple had been looking for a team since he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

THE WORD ON APPLE FROM CINCINNATI

To find out what kind of cornerback play Apple gave the Bengals, why they didn't re-sign him this year and what he could bring to the Dolphins, we turned to Rapien.

Here was his report:

"Eli Apple was a solid corner for the Bengals and certainly a solid starter. He started 30 of 31 games, was a big part of them making it to Super Bowl LVI and was a big part of their defense last year as well.

"The problem with Eli is that Eli's Twitter fingers can get the best of him and his trash talk. And you can say that that is fine and that works out, but I think that's why he was out of the league until now. It's because the Bengals were just kind of OK with moving on from that aspect of his game because he's a solid player, but he's not a player where you need to put up with that type of stuff.

"And so I think people probably looked at his film and teams looked at his film, and thought that he still had something left. But is it worth it? Is it worth the sideshow that comes with Eli Apple and the negative social media reaction, and that's what you're going to get with Eli Apple. He's going to talk trash.

"Obviously Tyreek Hill knows that as well as anyone. He'll talk trash on the field, which is fine, but then he'll go to Twitter and then everyone sees it and obviously Saints fans hate him. And Chiefs fans have plenty to say about him. Tyreek has had beef with him.

"I think he's still a solid player for the Dolphins. Just having lost Jalen Ramsey, it makes a lot of sense. It's someone that you can bank on now because you saw the Bengals bank on him in a starting-caliber role for two seasons and they were one of the best teams in the conference. At the same time, ideally, by the end of the year I would say you're hoping that Ramsey is back and Eli is just good insurance.

"Overall I get the signing for Miami and I think it makes sense and, like I said, solid corner. He does get beat some, especially if you leave him on an island. What corner doesn't? He would get beat more than most, but I think he's better than most people realize and that's why the Bengals brought him back for a second season after his Twitter fingers probably got the best of him."

APPLE'S MESSAGE

Apple did go to Twitter after joining the Dolphins, but it was a simple, solid message.

"Dialed in," is all Apple wrote.

Based on the fact Apple was without a team until now — and based on Rapien's comments — one would think that might be the tone the cornerback maintains on social media moving forward.