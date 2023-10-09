Is a Ramsey Return Coming Sooner Than Later?

The Miami Dolphins defense had a strong outing in Week 5, quieting at least for a week the criticism over its performance so far in the 2023 season.

Even more reason for optimism is the eventual return of three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the team's prized offseason acquisition, from the knee injury he sustained on the second day of training camp.

Better even still is the idea that Ramsey could end up returning sooner than originally anticipated, which was somewhere around early December.

Head coach Mike McDaniel talked about Ramsey's recovery process Monday, one day after several reporters tweeted seeing him running in the tunnel after the team's 31-16 victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ramsey is among the players the Dolphins placed on injured reserve after the roster cuts to the 53-man limit, giving him the opportunity to return.

McDaniel didn't provide any timeline, but did sound encouraged about Ramsey's progress.

"Well, he's he hasn't sprinted yet except pass you guys," McDaniel said. "I got intel that you guys noticed that. He's doing a great job. He's a special breed and he is on the positive side of return for sure."

Exactly what "positive side of return" means is unclear, but it's not unrealistic to. suggest that maybe Ramsey will be back sometime in November instead of December.

After being injured while covering Tyreek Hill on that second day of camp, Ramsey attacked his recovery aggressively, ditching his crutches in August.

Adding a fully recovered Ramsey to the defense would be a massive bonus and present more coverage options for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

And a better defense would nothing but bolster the Dolphins' postseason aspirations this season.

