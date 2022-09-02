How Kader Kohou Beat the Odds

When Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou signed with the team as a UDFA from Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, he didn’t know anybody with an NFL success story. Now, he’s become one.

Thanks to a strong preseason and training camp, Kohou was one of only two UDFAs — the other being tight end Tanner Conner — to make the Dolphins' initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

“It’s the NFL,” Kohou said. “I knew I made the 53 when it came out. I didn’t have any feelings. I was like, it could have gone either way. I just knew I could play, though. I feel like if I didn’t get a shot here, I was going to get a shot somewhere else, but I’m glad that I’m here, though.”

There’s a good chance Kohou will get more than a chance with Miami. The Dolphins cornerback room lost depth pieces Trill Williams and Mackensie Alexander to season-ending injuries, and starter Byron Jones is on the PUP list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

All of this leaves the door open for Kohou to see playing time in Week 1, something Kohou feels he’s ready to handle.

“Yes sir, I’m ready for it,” Kohou said. “Yes sir, definitely. I’ll leave it up to the coaches, but personally, I feel like I am ready.”

Kohou does have some competition for playing time in fellow cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday the competition would boil down to how the Dolphins felt each of those cornerbacks matched up against specific opponents.

KOHOU'S STRONG PRESEASON SHOWING

If it’s truly a fair competition, then it would be foolish to count out Kohou. McDaniel discussed the young cornerback’s competitive nature after Kohou officially made the initial 53-man roster.

“He’s a competitor, man,” McDaniel said. “And that’s the one thing that was obvious. It’s also obvious to all of us early (that) the game is not too big for you. Because it’s hard. The jump in level of play is real. But he, from the onset, let it be known through his play that this was not too big of a stage for him. So those are always ones that are real pleasant surprises. It’d be a farce to say that you totally expect it in terms of undrafted free agents being able to make that jump so quick, but you know you feel good about them.”

When asked what traits allowed him to make the team, Kohou agreed with his head coach.

“Just being able to compete,” Kohou said. “Coming from D-II, it’s easy to say that whatever you did in D2 will be hard to do in the NFL because it’s the best level, so just showing that I could play with them, and just showing that I’m a competitor.”

Kohou’s competitive nature obviously helped earn his spot, but his play during Miami’s preseason games also was a positive factor.

In his two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kohou recorded six total tackles and one pass defended. He also allowed four catches on seven targets during the preseason, but those catches amounted to only 16 total yards, according to PFF.

This was a significantly better showing than Igbinoghene, who allowed four catches on five targets for a total of 61 yards.

Crossen fared better than Igbinoghene, allowing one catch on three targets, but that one catch went for 22 yards, slotting him behind Kohou.

No matter which cornerback ends up seeing the most playing time in Week 1, Kohou is going to keep the chip on his shoulder that allowed him to stay in Miami in the first place.

“Yes, I’m always going to have that chip on my shoulder,” Kohou said. “I feel like anybody coming from D-II, D-I, you should have the chip on your shoulder because the guys in the locker room have been doing it, so it would be crazy for you to come in and not feel like you have to prove yourself to them because they’ve been doing it for years. You’re just a young college kid.”

Now, though, Kohou is an NFL kid.