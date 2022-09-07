Can Howard Repeat his Patriots Magic of 2022?

Xavien Howard has a tough act to follow when it comes to what he does against the New England Patriots.

The Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback was a difference-maker against them last year and the biggest reason the team was able to achieve a season series sweep for the first time since 2000.

For anybody who might have forgotten, Howard came up with a clutch fumble recovery (he forced the fumble as well) as the Dolphins 9-yard line in the final minutes of the 17-16 Dolphins victory at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 and then had a pick-six against Mac Jones in the 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in the season finale.

One certainly would expect at least some part of the New England game plan this week to find a way to keep Howard from making another game-changing play.

“I know they are definitely going to try to catch me slipping," Howard said Wednesday. "That was last year. I know they are definitely going to try to come back at me with something, so I’m prepared for it and will just be ready for it.”

HOWARD DOESN'T FEEL EXTRA PRESSURE

One thing that will be different in the game Sunday for Howard is that he won't have Byron Jones starting opposite him at cornerback.

Instead, the Dolphins will go with either Nik Needham, or possibly Noah Igbinoghene or Keion Crossen, none of them anywhere near as experienced as Jones.

“The next man up," Howard said. "The next-man-up mentality. Get some younger guys in there and we still got to play a game.”



It remains to be seen whether the absence of Jones forces the Dolphins to play differently on defense, namely to tone down the aggressiveness for which they're known.

Given his great ability in man coverage, it's also entirely possible the Dolphins coaches won't ask Howard to do anything different than he normally does.

Either way, Howard says he doesn't extra pressure because Jones is out as he continues to try to come back from offseason Achilles surgery.

“I wouldn’t say that I feel like I have to do more, but I’ve got to be the guy to talk to the guys, let the guys know what to expect and have everybody on the same page," Howard said. "I’ve been trying to work on that this offseason, being an older guy, and also communicating with the guys also.”



Whatever happens, Howard says he's ready for the challenge of facing Bill Belichick's team again.

“I definitely embrace that," Howard said. "That’s the greatest coach in football right now. He’s going to come prepared and his team is going to come prepared, and we’re ready for it.”