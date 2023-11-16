Dolphins center Connor Williams took the blame for the troublesome snap that ended the offense's last possession in the loss against Kansas City

Even though quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took responsibility for mishandling the final snap in the Miami Dolphins’ 21-14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that ended with two tragic offensive plays on what could have been the game-tying drive, Williams took full responsibility for the misplaced snap on the fourth-and-10 play from Kansas City’s 31-yard line.

The snap was too far to the right, and that clearly didn’t benefit Miami’s left-handed quarterback, who seemingly took his eyes off the ball because there were pressure breaches from Kansas City’s zero blitz.

Tagovailoa eventually corraled the ball, falling on it for a 13-yard loss that turned the ball over on downs.

“It was obviously a bad snap. I could have put it on him better. It’s something I’m working on and trying to improve day by day,” said Williams, who is in his second season snapping for the Dolphins after playing his first four seasons as a guard in Dallas. “My job is to put it in his chest and make it unquestionable.”

While Williams’ snapping has been an issue from time to time this season, none have ever been at a critical moment that potentially sealed the loss until now.

CONNOR WILLIAMS STARRING AT CENTER

And considering the Dolphins know how impactful he has been as a run blocker and pass blocker when healthy, the hope is that he’ll continue to clean up the operation in the second half of the season.

“To be honest, if I don’t have something beyond, ‘Do it better,’ it’s kind of like the coaching point, ‘Catch the ball.’” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Williams’ snapping. “Don’t worry. He’s trying. I’m not worried about his intent, his process.

“He has been a starting center for us at a high level for two years. It looks second nature to him. That takes an incredible amount of investment. The investment is right. Everybody has to learn in certain ways.”

Williams, who was sidelined for three games because of a groin injury, said the bye week benefited him regarding his injury. The goal is to ensure the 26-year-old is able to finish out the final eight games in the starting lineup.

“These seasons are long. They’re hard,” said Williams, who is in the last season of a two-year, $14 million deal that will pay him $7 million this season. “So obviously it’s good to get your legs back under you and feel fresh.”