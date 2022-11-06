It's pretty much all good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for their game against the Chicago Bears, at least when it comes to those players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

That means the Dolphins will have tackle Terron Armstead, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, safety Eric Rowe and rookie tight end Tanner Conner.

As expected, newcomers Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. will be active and make their Dolphins debut against Chicago.

The two players who will miss the game because of injury are wide receiver River Cracraft, who was ruled out Friday because of illness, and tackle Austin Jackson, who was listed as doubtful as he continues to try to return from his ankle injury.

With Jackson out, the Dolphins eleveated Kion Smith from the practice squad Saturday.

But Cracraft being out did not mean an NFL debut for rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who will be inactive for the ninth time in nine games. As explained before, the issue here is Ezuknama's knowledge of the offense.

With Cracraft and Ezukanma out, the Dolphins will go with four wide receivers against the Bears — Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Along with Cracraft, Jackson and Ezukanma, the Dolphins inactives will be running back Myles Gaskin and QB Skylar Thompson.

The Dolphins' running back corps for this game will include three players who were teammates with the 49ers in the summer of 2019 — Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed.

This also is even more proof — even though we had told you this before — that Ahmed is ahead of Gaskin at running back at this time.

BEARS INACTIVE INFO

The Bears inactives also include five players, including the one player who had a game status designation Friday — backup offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter.

Also inactive will be former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, the offensive lineman from Alabama, as well as WR Velius Jones Jr., TE Jake Tonges and DB Lamar Jackson — yes, there's another Lamar Jackson in the NFL besides the Ravens quarterback.

