Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins didn't practice on the day after their victory against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, but they still had to produce an injury report for their Thursday night battle against the Cincinnati Bengals and featured quite the list of prominent players.

Because there was no practice, the first injury report of the week was based on an estimation of what player participation would have looked like.

For the Dolphins, that included nine players who would have been listed as "did not participate," a group highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin).

The other surprising name on this list here is Waddle because Armstead and Howard were on the injury report last week and Tagovailoa sustained an obvious injury during the game.

Waddle did not have an injury reported in the press box during the 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills and he ended up playing 32 of the Dolphins' 43 offensive snaps.

The other new names on the injury report were guard Robert Hunt (shin) and safety Brandon Jones (chest). Hunt left the game for one play in the second half Sunday, while there was no indication as to when Jones might have gotten hurt.

Also listed as Did Not Participate on the Monday injury report were LB Melvin Ingram (vet rest), and TEs Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion), who both were inactive against Buffalo.

Six more players were listed as limited, including safety Jevon Holland, who played all 94 snaps on defense Sunday, but has a neck injury.

The others are CB Kader Kohou (ankle), T Greg Little (finger), DL Zach Sieler (hand), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) and DT Raekwon Davis (knee).

Davis was inactive for the Buffalo game and Wilson was on the injury report last week. The other three are dealing with new injuries.

BENGALS INJURY REPORT

Likewise, the Bengals did not practice Monday, so their injury report also was based on an estimation.

Cincinnati had three players it listed as "did not participate": veteran tackle La'el Collins (back), defensive tackle D.J. Reader (knee) and tight end Drew Sample (knee).

Collins played every snap in the Bengals' 27-12 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, but Reader left the game after being injured. Sample was inactive.

Bengals players listed as limited based on the estimation included CB Eli Apple (ankle), WR Tee Higgins (toe), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), LB Germaine Pratt (knee) and TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle).

Pratt was the only one of those six who did not play against the Jets.