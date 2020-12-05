SI.com
Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will look for their seventh victory in eight games when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Bengals:

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 6

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in most of Florida and parts of Ohio

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Betting line: Dolphins by 10.5 (over/under 42.5)

Final injury report

Dolphins — RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are doubtful; G Solomon Kindley (foot), RB/WR Malcolm Perry (chest) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) are questionable

Bengals — CB Tony Brown (hamstring) and G Alex Redmond (concussion) are out; DT Christian Covington (illness), G B.J. Finney (back), LS Clark Harris (illness), CB Darius Phillips (illness), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back) and S Brandon Wilson (hamstring) are questionable

Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 16-7

Last five meetings:

Dec. 22, 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

Oct. 7, 2018 at Cincinnati; Bengals 27, Dolphins 17

Sept. 29, 2016 at Cincinnati; Bengals 22, Dolphins 7

Oct. 31, 2013 at Miami; Dolphins 22, Bengals 20 (OT)

Oct. 7, 2012 at Cincinnati; Dolphins 17, Bengals 13

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (1983 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 14 ... 1991 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Bengals 13)

Bengals' largest margin of victory: 17 (1968 at Miami; Bengals 38, Dolphins 21)

Highest-scoring matchup: 73 points (2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (1978 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bengals 0)

Series highlights: The last two meetings in Miami ended with Dolphins victories in overtime, including the "Wake-Off" on Halloween night 2013 when Cameron Wake sacked Andy Dalton in the end zone to win the game. ... The Dolphins' 23-7 victory at Riverfront Stadium on Oct. 2, 1994 marked the first father-vs.-son head-coaching matchup in the history of professional sports when Don Shula faced off against David Shula. ... Miami's 17-16 victory at the Orange Bowl in 1980 was highlighted by an onside punt by the Dolphins after they gave up a safety.

Former Bengals players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2007-08), S Clayton Fejedelem (2016-19)

RELATED: Dolphins Notebook With Fejedelem Facing His Former Team

Former Bengals coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Bengals:

CB Jalen Davis, RB Samaje Perine, G Keaton Sutherland, G Shaq Calhoun, defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bengals:

Head coach Zac Taylor, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin, offensive line coach Jim Turner

Other connections

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard and Bengals CB William Jackson III were teammates at Wheatley HS in Houston ... Bengals DT Geno Atkins is the son of former Dolphins DB Gene Atkins

Dolphins offensive coordinators who later became head coaches with other teams:

Zac Taylor — Cincinnati Bengals

Chan Gailey — Buffalo Bills

Mike Mularkey — Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Scott Linehan — St. Louis Rams

Monte Clark — San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions

SI Team Publisher Week 13 Predictions:

