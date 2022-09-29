Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

It's important to note, however, that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is active for the first time this season. That could be, and maybe should be, viewed as a sign the Dolphins want to protect themselves in case Tagovailoa has issues with the back injury he sustained in the victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The one player who had been listed as questionable who will not play against the Bengals is wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who has been dealing with rib and toe injuries.

It's interesting to note that despite Wilson's absence rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma will be inactive for a fourth consecutive game. River Cracraft officially was signed to the 53-man roster Thursday afternoon and will serve as the fourth wide receiver along with Tyreek Hill, Waddle and Trent Sherfield.

Myles Gaskin will be inactive for a third consecutive game, with Salvon Ahmed again serving as the third running back behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Also inactive will be cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, further indication that the 2020 first-round pick just doesn't figure into the team's defensive plans.

The final two inactives are the two tight ends who were ruled out Wednesday with injuries, Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion).

BENGALS INACTIVE INFO

The Cincinnati inactive list includes only four players — HB Trayveon Williams, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman and TE Drew Sample.

Additionally, the Bengals placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury. He and Sample were declared out on the final injury report of the week.

The big news for the Bengals will be having starting right tackle La'el Collins in the lineup after he had been listed as questionable with a back injury.