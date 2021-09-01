Dolphins Get One, Lose One on Waivers

The Miami Dolphins claimed defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets

The day after the "final" roster cuts is the time when young players get claimed off waivers throughout the league, and the Miami Dolphins gained one and lost one player that way Wednesday.

The Dolphins claimed defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets, but lost the ability to put second-year wide receiver Malcolm Perry on the practice squad when he was claimed by the New England Patriots.

Campbell is a second-year player from Northern Iowa who appeared in three games as a rookie for the Jets after entering the NFL as a rookie free agent.

His playing time consisted of two snaps on defense and 34 on special teams.

His arrival gives the Dolphins a whopping 13 defensive backs on the 53-man roster, but remember that a roster move will have to be made to make room for Campbell.

Perry showed promise in his second training camp after joining the Dolphins as a seventh-round pick in 2020 after an outstanding quarterback as an option quarterback at Navy, but lost out on his hopes of making the 53-man roster because of the team's depth at the position.

There's enough ability and potential with Perry, though, that he's somebody the Dolphins no doubt would have liked to bring back to the practice squad.

Along with playing wide receiver, Perry also has the versatility to play some running back if needed and return punts.

As a rookie in 2020, Perry played nine games with two starts and had nine catches for 92 yards, including a touchdown in the season finale at Buffalo. Perry also had three rushing attempts and returned one punt.