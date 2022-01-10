Dolphins Close Out Season in Style

The Miami Dolphins secured their second consecutive winning season with a victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

It most definitely wasn't the main objective, but the Miami Dolphins accomplished a couple of significant things in their season finale against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

With their 33-24 victory, the Dolphins achieved a winning record for a second consecutive season, the first time they've been able to do that since they had seven straight winning seasons from 1997-2003.

The victory also gave the Dolphins their first season sweep of the Patriots since all the way back in 2000 — back when the Miami head coach was Dave Wannstedt and before Tom Brady became New England's starting quarterback.

The Dolphins also beat New England at home in a December or January for the eighth time in 10 meetings.

The Dolphins never trailed in this game, but had to withstand a Patriots comeback attempt after taking a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins scored on the final play when Sam Eguavoen intercepted a lateral at the goal line when New England started trying a miracle from their 3-yard line on the final play of the game.

RUNNING GAME LEADS THE WAY

As they did in their victory at Hard Rock Stadium in December 2020, the Dolphins pounded New England with their ground game. This time it was Duke Johnson, who recorded his second 100-yard performance in the past month.

Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a.touchdown that gave Miami a 24-10 lead in the third quarter.

Jaylen Waddle had another of the Miami touchdowns, which came on his record-setting opening drive.

Waddle caught four passes on that drive to set an NFL record for most receptions by a rookie, breaking the mark of 101 set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. Waddle set the record with a 5-yard reception, his third catch on the first four offensive snaps of the game for the Dolphins.

A FAST START FOR THE DOLPHINS

Waddle capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Tua Tagovailoa on a third-and-1 play.

The Dolphins quickly increased the lead to 7-0 when Xavien Howard scored his third defensive touchdown of the season with a 37-yard interception return.

On a third-down pass, Howard left his receiver to undercut Mac Jones' shorter pass for the easy pick.

It was one of two takeaways for the Dolphins defense, which also got a fumble recovery by rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips after Jones dropped the ball on a snap.

Tagovailoa completed 15 of 22 passes for 109 yards, including only 17 in the second half, but came up with two key scrambles, including an 11-yard gain that all but clinched the victory on a third-and-8 after the two-minute warning.

Earlier, he had a 23-yard scramble on a drive that ended with one of Jason Sanders' two field goals.

Counting Tua's scrambles, the Dolphins rushed for 190 yards in this game after rushing for 250 in the home victory against New England last season.

The Dolphins led 17-0 before New England closed the gap to 17-7 at halftime and then 17-10 in the third quarter.

Miami ended up being outgained by New England, but the plus-2 turnover ratio helped make the difference and helped the Dolphins bookend this most unusual season with victory against the Patriots to start and end the season.