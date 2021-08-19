2021 Dolphins Camp: Flores August 19 Takeaways

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out for their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Regarding the trade for tackle Greg Little, Flores says the Dolphins have some familiarity with him from the 2019 draft but it's way too early to say how he fits into the team's plans. "The message to him is let's take it one day at a time."

-- In terms of the evaluation before the draft, Flores says the Dolphins had a 30 visit with him. Called Little "athletic, has size, he's competitive on film."

-- There will be a meeting Thursday night to talk about playing time for the preseason game against Atlanta. Flores says he expects most players will play.

-- Flores says he's gotten to know Falcons head coach Arthur Smith recently. Says he has a lot of respect for him. "He's tough, he's smart, very competitive. I think he's an excellent teacher, an excellent coach."

-- Flores said he liked the structure of practice Wednesday.

-- Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin asks Flores about the turnover in player and coaches, and Flores jokes about having a Boston reporter at his press conference. Says all decisions are made with the thinking of what's best for the organization.

-- Regarding former BC teammate Matt Ryan, who joked Wednesday that Flores used to abuse him in practice, Flores says it actually was the other way around. Flores calls Ryan a good friend. "He's a better person than player. I think he's a great ambassador for Boston College. I think he's a great ambassador for this league. Nothing but respect for him."

-- Asked which running back has separated himself from the pack (a question very few coaches would answer), Flores says he likes all his backs.

-- Regarding Jaylen Waddle, Flores focuses mostly on his attitude, his work ethic and his passion for the game. "It's been fun working with him. He's still got a long way to go. ... I've been very pleased with him."

-- Asked how close Xavien Howard to being back at peak form, Flores makes the point that it takes time for all players to get to that point. Ends his answer by explaining the term "midseason form" is used for a reason.