Brian Flores December 1 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- DeVante Parker will return to practice Wednesday, though Will Fuller V still isn't ready to go.

-- Offensive lineman Greg Mancz also will be returning to practice Wednesday, which partly explains the decision to release veteran Evan Boehm off the practice squad.

-- The past relationship of Flores and Giants coach Joe Judge comes up again, and Flores says, "We challenge each other." Flores says he benefited from being around a lot of great coaches during his time at New England.

-- With Tua having played 16 games now, Flores says he's getting better every week and has made a lot of improvement. "He's doing a lot better."

-- Tua completed 87 percent of his passes against Carolina, and Flores says a big benefit of accuracy is remaining on schedule, meaning avoiding bad down-and-distance situations.

-- Along with simply completing passes, the Dolphins coaches have emphasized to Tua putting the ball in a spot that allows for yards after the catch, something Tua did very well against Carolina.

-- Flores says Fuller had a "lot of broken bones" when he was injured, calling the injury "significant," when he's asked why it's taking so long for him to return.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel has been making a lot of plays in recent weeks, but Flores says he's seeing the same things he's seen all season from the linebacker.

-- With Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips progressing to full-time roles during their rookie season, Flores points out that it's hard for rookies to make an immediate impact.

-- The Dolphins will be preparing as though quarterback Daniel Jones will start for the Giants, but also will be ready for all possibilities.