Brian Flores December 31 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom media session.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Albert Wilson and Solomon Kindley both will be coming off the COVID-19 list Friday and will be at practice.

-- Safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Adam Butler will be eligible to come off the COVID-19 list Saturday morning, but Flores doesn't sound optimistic about either player being ready to go on such short notice, though he didn't rule out the possibility.

-- Preparing for particular opponents with whom they have familiarity, Flores says he approaches each week as a blank slate. This applies this week when it comes to the Dolphins facing Ryan Tannehill, something Flores did often during his time with the New England Patriots.

-- In terms of keeping everybody focused strictly on the task at hand, Flores says he doesn't necessarily tell his players not to talk to anybody about the big picture, but adds that the job each week is difficult enough without worrying about external issues.

-- Eric Rowe is a big contributor to the team with his leadership and experience, Flores says. Adds that Rowe has been great with the young guys.

-- There were some footing issues in a bowl game played at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night and Flores says he's aware of the surface and has relayed that to his players with an emphasis on proper technique to maintain balance.