Flores Downplays Size Concerns with Smith

DeVonta Smith's size (or lack thereof) came back to the forefront at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday morning when he declined to have his height and weight measured, but it's an overblown issue as far as Brian Flores is concerned.

The Miami Dolphins head coach is working with Smith this week as coach of the National team, even though the former University of Alabama wide receiver is limited to meetings because of the finger injury he sustained in the second half of the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Flores conducted a Zoom media session after practice Tuesday and was asked how we would balance Smith's incredible production at Alabama against his lack of size when evaluating him as a prospect.

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella (@ricserritella) told EagleMaven Tuesday that sources indicated that Smith weighs 164 pounds — well below his listed college weight of 175.

Flores, though, said all he was concerned about was the player's production.

"You can nitpick all you want about a guy’s size," Flores said. "A good player is a good player is a good player. I think we all can see that. This guy is a very good player. He made a lot of plays in college. He made a lot of plays in big games, the biggest games of the year. Yeah, you can nitpick all day … he’s a very good player. And it’s been good getting to know him too. He’s a good kid too.”

Smith's production at Alabama earned him the Heisman Trophy, and he capped his memorable season with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the national championship game.

Because of his production and his connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Smith became mentioned as a possible pick for the Dolphins with the third overall selection, though recent national mock drafts seem to have moved away from that notion.

After the National team practice Tuesday, Smith told NFL Network he had had discussions with Tagovailoa about being reunited in the NFL.

The Dolphins offense certainly could use a wide receiver like Smith, who earned the nickname "The Slim Reaper."

The question will be whether he winds up being too slim for the Dolphins to take him.