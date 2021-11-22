Brian Flores November 22 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the Dolphins' 24-17 victory against the New York Jets and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 24-17 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The first question relates to any kind of message Flores might have given the team in the midst of its seven-game losing streak, and Flores says he's tries to remain consistent with his messages.

-- Jamal Perry and Brennan Scarlett both were injured against the Jets, and Flores says the team is still waiting on test results.

-- As far as Will Fuller V and DeVante Parker, there's nothing definitive as to whether they'll be ready to return to practice Wednesday.

-- Duke Johnson was elevated from the practice squad for the Jets game and Salvon Ahmed was made inactive, and Flores says the reason was Johnson's practice work combined with his experience.

-- In light of Tua's 65-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, Flores says the coaches know that he can throw the ball down the field. "It's all about the opportunity to do so in a game and trying to create those opportunities."

-- The Dolphins are about to start a three-game homestand sandwiched around their bye, but Flores says it's only an advantage if the team does things right.

-- Michael Deiter and Malcolm Brown also are eligible to come off IR, but Flores puts them in the same category as Fuller and Parker in that there remains uncertainty regarding their status.

-- Asked about Jaelan Phillips' progress in recent weeks, Flores takes advantage of the opportunity to call him out for his unnecessary roughness penalty against the Jets.

-- The Dolphins have committed 19 penalties the past two games, the most for any two-game span under Flores, and he says the players have to adjust to the way officials are calling things during a game.