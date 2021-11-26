Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Brian Flores November 26 Takeaways

    The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex
    Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

    Here were the highlights of that session:

    -- Adam Shaheen likely won't play against Carolina, and rookie Hunter Long will get an opportunity.

    -- On Long: "He's a young player. He's trying to improve every day."Flores says he likes his potential.

    -- New running back Phillip Lindsay has had a lot of production in this league. The Dolphins have to get acclimated to the way the team does things and get him to speed on the playbook.

    -- Regarding the running back position, Flores says it's dependent on the game plan who will play what role and who will play how much.

    -- Lindsay is motivated to try to get himself ready to play against Carolina, although it's an awfully difficult challenge for somebody who joined the team Wednesday and will have one walk-through and one practice before the game.

    -- Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland have been limited in practice, and Friday will be a telling day as far as their status for the Carolina game.

    -- Rookie DB Trill Williams was injured in practice this week and will be out for the Carolina game.

    -- Even though he's got very few catches, Preston Williams looks like the same receiver physically and just needs to continue honing on his technique and fundamentals. Flores says he thinks Williams is in a good place right now.

