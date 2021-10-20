Brian Flores October 20 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question concerns the return of LB Vince Biegel, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday. "There are a lot of things we like about him."

-- All five players who missed the game Sunday are expected to take part in the walk-through today. That's Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Preston Williams, DeVante Parker and Adam Shaheen.

-- Flores says guys have "good juice" in the meetings Wednesday morning and are rare to start the week of practice for the game against Atlanta.

-- Tua Tagovailoa responded well after his first start since Week 2. Flores says there was some discomfort with the rib issue, "but he got through it well."

-- Flores says the Dolphins want to get back out there and perform better, which makes not having a bye after the London game a good thing in these circumstances.

-- There's some familiarity with the Falcons because of the joint practices in August because the players are the same, but there will be a lot of changes schematically from the summer.

-- The Dolphins walk-through today was scheduled because of the long trip the team just took.

-- The new-look offensive line has the opportunity to get better the more it plays together, and the plan is to continue with the starting group of Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Mancz, Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis.

-- With the team struggling, it's only natural for players to try to do more but the danger is foregoing their responsibility in the quest to make a play. "The want-to, the competitiveness, the desire to help our team, that's there."

-- Flores says, "I always want to feel like we're getting better. Regardless of circumstances and results, you can kind of build on that."

-- Explaining the lack of rushing attempts, Flores says the biggest issue is the team having to play from behind too often. Dolphins obviously want better balance on offense.

-- Flores remembers Matt Ryan from their one season playing together at Boston College, says he "was always a smart player."

-- Flores explains the longevity of QBs like Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady this way: "They're obsessed with being good. They're obsessed with being great."