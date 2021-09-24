Brian Flores September 24 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The Dolphins want to have balance on offense. Flores says he's looking for the team to be more efficient. "At the end of the day, it's about the execution."

-- The running backs do a good job collectively in pass protection, but the offense as a whole needs to do a better job.

-- Will Fuller has worked hard. He's expected to play Sunday.

-- The Dolphins will be putting the finishing touches on the game plan today.

-- The Raiders feature stud pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, and Flores says there are a different ways to limit their productivity.

-- Flores says he has a "good idea" what the offensive line will look Sunday, though he's not willing to share.

-- The decision on scheduling walk-throughs comes down to gut feelings and involves issues such as upcoming travel and health.

-- Flores doesn't buy into the notion of a long trip bringing a team together, says it's all about execution.

-- Past performance isn't a major factor in determining the game plan and playing time because teams are different from year to year.

-- Analytics play a role in game decisions, but are not the determining factor.