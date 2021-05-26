Flores Wednesday Morning OTA Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before the team conducted an OTA

The Miami Dolphins opened their OTA practice to the media Wednesday, but before that took place head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session.

Here were the highlights of Flores' media session:

-- The Dolphins plan on having their minicamp the week of June 14-16.

-- Flores says he's been pleased with the turnout in the offseason program.

-- Flores says the Dolphins educated the players on the different vaccines, but declines to detail what players have or have not been vaccinated. Flores says he has been vaccinated.

-- As one would expect, Flores declined to comment on conversations he might have had with his players regarding the work load in the offseason program.

-- Tua Tagovailoa looks more comfortable, but Flores points out that's to be exected of anybody — in any profession — having a year of experience. Mentions he's seen this with all the second-year players.

-- Regarding Melvin Ingram, Flores says he's had a very productive career. "We do our due diligence on any player that's available, and that's the case with Melvin." No indication whether the team will continue talks. "We'll see where it goes from here."

-- Flores says he's always wanted to have a multiple defense, going back to his one year working as an offensive coach in New England.

-- Flores says he'll keep a close eye on player recovery in light of the 17-game schedule and the Dolphins playing 13 consecutive weeks before they have a bye. Might be tweaks in practice schedule.

-- Flores called Charles Burks "a good find." Burks was promoted this offseason from coaches' assistant to cornerbacks coach. "Love him. He's got great relationships with the players."

-- Tua clearly has been working hard this offseason. Not only that, he threw routes with receivers away from the facility to build timing and rapport. Flores praises Tua from a leadership standpoint for that. "Physically he's in a good place."

-- Regarding the issue of the Dolphins not having a bye after the game in London, Flores declines to look back, saying the schedule is what it is.

-- There were several conversations with Tua after the 2020 season on all sort of topics, including presence in the huddle, leadership, basically everything that comes with that quarterback position. Flores points out those conversations are the same as with any QB on the team.