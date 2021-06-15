Flores Tuesday Morning Minicamp Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before the team conducted its first minicamp practice of 2021

The Miami Dolphins were set to begin their 2021 minicamp Tuesday, but before that first practice, Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session with the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question right away is about Tua Tagovailoa and the progress he's made since he was drafted. Flores says Tua has worked "extremely hard" and is trying to improve in all areas. "We're happy as a team with where he's at."

-- A follow-up question involves selecting Tua with the fifth overall pick and Flores says he's looking at things microscopically, one day at a time.

-- Flores says he's not sure whether Xavien Howard will be in attendance today and has not seen him yet.

-- Flores says about Howard, "It's pretty clear this is a contract situation. This is what I believe it is."

-- Tua has mentioned wanting to improve on his cadence, and Flores says minicamp is a good opportunity for that.

-- Practice will be moving at a faster pace during minicamp.

-- Regarding the Jerome Baker extension, Flores says he's excited for the linebacker. "We're happy to reward him." As far as other players entering their contract year, Flores says every situation is different. Says the Dolphins want to keep everybody and would if they could. "We'll have conversations with their representation, but every situation is different. If we can get them done, we'll get them done. We're always working to do what's the best for the team and the organization."

-- Back to Tua, Flores explains the natural maturation in any player's second year.

-- Back to Howard, Flores says this is a bit unique situation with it being a renegotiation of an extension. "Very unique situation talking about a renegotiation after one year. We understand that. Obviously had a lot of talks and conversations and we'll continue to have those and we'll keep those internal."

-- The Dolphins will have helmets on during minicamps, unlike what was done in OTAs. Flores indicates OTAs were more educational in terms of alignment and assignments.

-- Flores says renegotiating an extension after the first year of that extension "has never been done before." Flores says he wants all media members to write that the Dolphins love X. "We want to keep him here."

-- Talking about Jermaine Eluemunor, who was signed Monday, Flores mentions his experience, history as a starter at multiple positions. "We think he's a good player. He'll add competition to the room. Excited to work with him."