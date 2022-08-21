McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Raiders Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Sunday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 15-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question pertains to whether there's any player other than Byron Jones who might be a question mark heading into Week 1, and McDaniel jokes before saying there are "no surprises at all."

-- As to whether Jones will practice this week, McDaniel points out that the first indication that Jones is ready to go is when he comes off PUP.

-- Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle both are doing real well. Points to Armstead's experience and says the team is trying not to overload him. "We're just trying to be smart with that." McDaniel says there are no concerns whatsoever about Armstead being ready for Week 1. With Waddle, McDaniel calls it "an exercise in restraint."

-- Speaking of Waddle, McDaniel says no players made a bigger jump in terms of playbook knowledge from the offseason to training camp.

-- Armstead and Waddle both are likely to get involved to some degree in the joint practices with the Eagles this week, but understand that the Dolphins will be proceeding with caution. "He's starting to get pretty annoyed with how anxious we've been."

-- Jumping to a non-football question, McDaniel discusses what goes into selecting guest speakers to the team and says "it all depends on what you're trying to get across." Mentions the obvious that they want people who have been successful in life in one respect or another. Stresses that this is something players have a high regard for.

-- McDaniel said it was awesome to have Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra as a guest at practice last week. Says he talked about commonalities between the two sports and indicates that Spoelstra was very interested in YAC. Calls it an awesome opportunity to have him around and jokes that Tyreek Hill probably hit Spoelstra up for courtside tickets.

-- This seems to be turning into a basketball press conference, and McDaniel talks about the idea of spacing as it relates to both sports.

-- The Skylar Thompson question comes up as it pertains to him getting a spot on the 53-man roster, and McDaniel says the idea is to keep the 53 best players. From this vantage point, Thompson needs to be on the 53. McDaniel points out his teams have had two and three quarterbacks on the 53, but finishes by saying he's "not resistant" to the idea.

-- Looking back at the 2022 draft, McDaniel said the Dolphins "couldn't afford to miss" given that they had only four picks, and it sure looks like they haven't so far, given the performances this summer of Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, Thompson and Cameron Goode.

-- The length of joint practices with the Eagles might change from those with the Buccaneers, but the intensity will remain the same.