McDaniel Talks Dolphins Personnel at Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel touched on some specific personnel issues when he conducted his scouting combine press conference at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Wednesday.

Specifically, McDaniel was asked and talked about Mike Gesicki, Emmanuel Ogbah, the backup quarterback situation and Xavien Howard, this his answer on the last one was part of an inside joke with NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen.

How Mike Gesicki Fits into the Offense

Gesicki is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks and his status has been a major topic of debate, in part because his blocking, um, deficiencies seems to make a less-than-ideal fit in the expected scheme McDaniel will bring with him from San Francisco.

“I think there’s multiple ways to use players that have skill sets that can help you do things offensively," McDaniel said. "We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass receivers and we’ve had featured blockers. On both ends of the system, they are expected and will do both things, majoring or minoring in one or the other, depending on their skill sets.

"I have no problem, no hesitation or no concern of Mike being able to contribute as a blocker and will use him the way it’s most appropriate for him, as well we’ll do in the pass game, really.”

What the Dolphins want in a backup QB

The Dolphins signed former CFL and Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler last week, but he's more of a third quarterback or project than the player who's going to back up Tua Tagovailoa in 2022.

As it stands now, the Dolphins have three quarterbacks on the roster, but that number will become two March 16 when Jacoby Brissett becomes a UFA.

“I can tell you this much, we are looking for another quarterback," McDaniel said. "I’ve never seen, in the history of the NFL, having two on the roster, and that’s very much important to us. You want a player that can help.

"When you’re looking for a No. 2 quarterback, there’s two things: You want him to benefit the starting quarterback while the starting quarterback is the starting quarterback and empower him with how they approach their daily game plan responsibilities, how they develop when they’re training in the offseason; but you also want a guy that can win games should the starter go down. So, a veteran backup is definitely in our discussions, but it’s the best player that we can find in whatever avenue and move forward from there.”

McDaniel Wants Ogbah Back

Along with Gesicki, Ogbah is the other high-profile Dolphins player scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 16 — and we've mentioned he's the most important pending UFA on the roster.

McDaniel was asked about his level of confidence that the Dolphins will be able to bring back Ogbah for a third season in 2022.

“As confident as one can be with multiple variables that you can’t control," McDaniel said. "I’m excited about the guy, I’m excited about the opportunity. I know we want him, we’re going to do our best to get him and it’s the same thing you have to do any time you have situations such as these. You have to be able to adjust if you’re unable to keep him, but our hope is that that is not the case. And if you’re texting him right now (looking at a reporter), you can tell him as such.”

It's Cliche Time When Talking About X

The final question of McDaniel's press conference involved cornerback Xavien Howard and whether he had had meaningful conversations with him.

Of course, Howard's contract situation will need to be addressed this offseason, but McDaniel instead took the opportunity to deliver on his promise, in answer tho a challenge from Eisen, to come up with three clichés in one statement.

“First of all, every conversation I have is meaningful," McDaniel began. "I’m present. But we’ve had several great conversations, on the phone and in person. So I’m excited to coach the guy but let’s not forget, it is what it is. Me personally, I don’t have a crystal ball, but really, the only guys I can talk about are the players that are here today.”

Upon hearing "It is what it is," "I don't have a crystal ball" and "The only guys I can talk about are the players that are here today," Eisen delivered on his own promise and went to the podium to give McDaniel a high-five before the Dolphins head coach walked off.