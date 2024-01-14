Dolphins fell short of season's expectations, but Miami's lackluster ending to 2023 season isn't all on Tua Tagovailoa's shoulders, or arm

We’ve done this autopsy before for so many years, so many failed seasons these past three or four decades, we've lost count.

There have been so many heartbreaking endings to Miami Dolphins seasons, and 2023 just gets added to the pile.

It would be dishonest to say this one feels any different than the previous ones because we're talking about 23 years of heartbreak and crushing seasons without a playoff win.

But this one, which was capped by a disappointing 26-7 collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs — are we sure the Dolphins even got on the plane? — should feel slightly different because the fall from grace was so much farther.

There was a lot of build-up for the massive letdown we saw in the season's final month, and whether you want to blame the fizzling end on injuries or not — and there were a ton — the flatlining finish hints that the franchise's foundation is faulty, and might possibly be fractured.

We've got an entire offseason to dissect and discuss those issues, and the possible solutions, but let me start with trying to tackle the elephant in the room.

TUA NOT THE ISSUE HERE

Tua Tagovailoa wasn't the reason the Dolphins season expired earlier than South Florida had hoped.

While the Dolphins' fourth-year starting quarterback failed to be the forklift that elevated Miami to new heights — above its long-held standing as a floundering NFL team — he wasn't the sole reason Miami lost against the Tennessee Titans in a epic collapse, which ultimately cost Miami the AFC East division title and the home playoff game that came with it.

He wasn't the sole reason Miami got manhandled by the Baltimore Ravens or bested by the Buffalo Bills the next week in a winner take-all contest for the AFC East division.

And Tagovailoa wasn't the only player struggling against Kansas City in what turned out to be the coldest game in franchise history.

Look at the Dolphins offensive numbers from the three games that sunk the season. Miami had 27 offensive possessions and scored five touchdowns on them. Miami also had five turnovers and delivered a 13.3-point-per-game average.

That's not a weight Tagovailoa should carry alone. Thats coaching. That's offensive line. That's playmakers too.

And we haven't even touched on the defense's struggled the past three weeks, or the special teams mishaps.

But heavy is the head that weighs the crown and asks for a $45-50 million a year salary on his next contract.

Tagovailoa simply wasn't the solution, incapable of carrying the franchise to new heights on his own in all of those losses, and while it hurts to process this new information, pointing all the fingers of blame in his direction won't take this franchise anywhere.

And neither will swapping Tagovailoa out for Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, or any other veteran quarterback who might become available this offseason.

"We had goals that weren't accomplished," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, minutes after watching his offense get outgained 409-264 by the Chiefs. "Nobody on this team harbored all the excuses. All the different variables people talked about, injuries and weather, all that stuff. We came here to win and it didn't happen. We fell short of our goals."

A DIFFERENT KIND OF DISAPPOINTMENT FOR DOLPHINS

Dolphins fans and South Florida have become so accustomed to football failure and disappointment we're generally numb, but this one feels different, and it should because we've been building towards elevating this franchise since 2019 when the organization "Tanked for Tua," resetting the franchise.

But here we are, five years later and still in the same spot.

No AFC East division crown or playoff win to show for the sacrifices made.

And all that's left is to put on a brave face and continue to forge ahead, at least for one more season, a sixth in this franchise rebuild.

"Obviously, there are high expectations of everyone. We hold ourselves to a standard. We were definitely expecting us to be a really good team this year. We definitely weren’t expecting a first-round exit," said All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. "The message in the locker room was simple. Whenever you’re working out, take this loss with you. Remember this feeling. Because it’s not fun being on the other side of a loss, especially when you know the season is over for you.”

The season is over, but this rebuild has one more year in it.

Let's just hope the quarterback can carry more weight.