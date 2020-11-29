SI.com
Dolphins Complete Sweep of Jets

Alain Poupart

Ryan Fitzpatrick's return to the starting lineup ended in a victory for the Miami Dolphins, but it was the defense that led the way.

Cornerbacks Nik Needham and Xavie Howard each had an interception, linebacker Elandon Roberts stuffed Frank Gore on a fourth-and-1 and the Dolphins outlasted the New York Jets 20-3 at MetLife Stadium to complete the season sweep.

The victory was the sixth in seven games for the Dolphins (7-4).

Fitzpatrick started in place of rookie Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the game because of a thumb injury, and threw touchdown passes to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen.

He hooked up with Gesicki for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter and connected with Shaheen for a 7-yard score on third-and-5 midway through the fourth quarter.

Kicker Jason Sanders made field goals of 54 and 51 yards, extending his streak of successful attempts on kicks of 50 yards or longer to 10 dating back to last season.

Howard's NFL-best seventh interception of the season came in the fourth quarter.

The Jets' only points came on a 38-yard field goal by Sergio Castillo to conclude the first drive of the game. Castillo missed a 29-yard attempt wide right on the last play of the first half.

Fitzpatrick made his first start since the first Dolphins-Jets game Oct. 18 when the Dolphins won 24-0 for their second of five consecutive victories.

Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 39 passes for 257 yards and had a passer rating of 97.9. He had a 12-yard run for a first down late in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had eight catches for a season-high 119 yards.

Sam Darnold returned at quarterback for the Jets, who remained winless on the season with their 11th consecutive loss.

Darnold, who missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury, was 16-of-27 for 197 yards with no touchdowns and the two interceptions.

Veteran Frank Gore rushed for a season-high 74 yards, including 60 in the first half.

Along with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins played without their two rushing leaders — Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

Two of the three running backs in the lineup, Patrick Laird and Matt Breida, lost fumbles in the third quarter, but the Jets were unable to capitalize on the two turnovers in Miami territory.

The second of those opportunities ended when Roberts shot through the gap at the line of scrimmage and met Gore head on in the backfield.

The Jets put together an impressive opening drive, but they had to settle for the field goal after rookie safety Brandon Jones sacked Darnold on third-and-2 from the 11-yard line.

The Dolphins took the lead for good when Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass to Gesicki capped an 88-yard drive and broke a 3-3 tie.

The defense did the rest from there, as the Dolphins followed the formula that's put them in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

