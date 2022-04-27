Tunsil Closing Chapter ... Still Open for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to benefit from the Laremy Tunsil trade, which never would have happened without a draft-night incident the tackle is putting behind for good

Laremy Tunsil is closing the book on his draft experience once and for all, but doing it for a worthwhile cause.

Tunsil has minted the infamous video that caused his tumble to 13th overall in a 1 of 1 NFT, with a portion of the proceeds slated to benefit the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit "dedicated to repairing the harms of the criminalization of cannabis through intervention, advocacy, and awareness."

Bidding on the NFT can be done at https://foundation.app/@Kingtunsil/2016/1.

The Dolphins Get a Break with Tunsil

The infamous video, which (in case you've haven't been around over the past six years) shows Tunsil smoking marijuana with a gas mask bong, actually has played a big role in recent Dolphins history and will continue to do so for a while.

While it's too simplistic to say it was a direct result because there were other picks involved, but the Tunsil trade paved the way for the Dolphins to eventually land Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland and Tyreek Hill, along with Solomon Kindley and Noah Igbinoghene.

And none of that would have happened had it not been for the bong video because there's no way Tunsil would have slid to 13th without said video surfacing the night of the 2016 first round.

Some teams clearly crossed Tunsil off their board after the video surfaced, and the Dolphins were more than happy to jump on the opportunity to snag him, saying they had done their homework on him.

And the Dolphins were proven right in this particular case because Tunsil has not had any disciplinary or off-the-field issues since entering the NFL and he's been as good as advertised as an offensive tackle.

The Tunsil Trade and its Branches

The Dolphins ended up trading Tunsil to Houston in September 2019 as part of their massive rebuilding project, though GM Chris Grier said at the time he didn't want to trade Tunsil but the Texans kept upping their offer until it became too good to pass up.

So this is how the trade went down with all its branches:

2019 trade — Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round selection to Houston for T Julien Davenport, DB Johnson Bademosi, a 2020 first-round pick (became 26th overall), a 2021 first-round pick (third overall) and a 2021 second-round pick (36th overall).

The only pick the Dolphins got that was used in its spot was the 2021 second-rounder, which became Jevon Holland.

2020 trade — The Dolphins traded that 26th overall pick to Green Bay for the 30th overall pick and a fourth-round selection. The Dolphins took Igbinoghene with the 30th overall pick and coupled the fourth-rounder with another fourth-round selection to recoup the fourth-rounder sent to Houston in 2019 and take Kindley.

2021 trade — The Dolphins took that third overall pick and sent it to San Francisco for the 12th overall pick, 2022 first- and third-round picks, and a 2023 first-round selection. The Dolphins, of course, then traded the 12th pick along with their own 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles for the sixth pick and then selected Waddle.

2022 trade — The Dolphins used the 2022 first-round pick they got from San Francisco, along with picks in the second and fourth rounds this year and in the fourth and sixth rounds next year to get Hill from Kansas City.

So, yes, while Tunsil is closing the chapter on the bong video, the aftereffects for the Dolphins will continue next year with that extra first-round pick from San Francisco.