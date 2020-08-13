AllDolphins
Jones Ready To Go on the Attack

Alain Poupart

There was a reason Byron Jones was among the most coveted free agents on the market this offseason and why the Miami Dolphins made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL — if only for a short time.

Simply put, Jones is a tremendous cover corner with the physicality to help out in run support.

There is one area where Jones' game has been lacking, and that's in coming up with interceptions.

But if he doesn't get that rectified in 2020, it won't be for lack of trying.

Byron Jones
Miami Dolphins

The one particular skill Jones is trying to improve is simply attacking the ball, which is what often leads to those interceptions.

“It’s a skill set, so like any skill set you work on it on a daily basis," Jones said during a Zoom media session Thursday. "When there’s a special teams period, I go with (coaching assistant Charles Burks). We go off to the side and we work seeing the ball in all the way, and then we work on high-pointing the ball as the ball is in the air, looking back, looking over the opposite shoulder.

"We make the drills uncomfortable so that when it happens in the game, it’s natural at that point, so it’s just a skill set. It’s a skill set like anything else – eyes, hands, feet. This is what we work on daily basis, so it’s a skill set that I’m working on and every day we’re doing something to improve in that category.”

The advance stats for Jones were very good over the past two seasons as he gave up completion percentages of 53.5 and 52.1 when targeted, and the opposing passer ratings when they targeted him were 84.7 and 87.7 — well below the league average.

Jones, however, did not have an interception in either of those two seasons. In fact, he's got only two picks in five NFL seasons — one each in 2016 and 2017.

The lack of interceptions didn't keep Jones from being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, the same year new teammate Xavien Howard tied for the NFL lead with seven picks.

Howard then had one interception in five games last season before he was placed on injured reserve.

When it comes to attacking the ball, Howard has that skill pretty well mastered.

"We both excel at playing man coverage," Jones said. "I think he excels at attacking the ball better than me, so that’s something I’m learning from him."

