Byron Jones Named Dolphins Man of the Year Nominee

Alain Poupart

Cornerback Byron Jones has made quite an impact on the field in his first season with the Miami Dolphins, but now he has been recognized for his off-the-field work.

The team announced Thursday that Jones was selected as the Dolphins nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

All of the league’s 32 nominees were announced Thursday and the list includes former Dolphins safety Michael Thomas selected by the Houston Texans.

Jones, who was signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys, commits every Tuesday to leading the team’s Social Impact Committee in conference calls, community events and casting the vision for the future of the committee. This commitment involves many hours each week to ensure the committee communicates and provokes unique thoughts that turn into actions.

Jones hosts football camps in his hometown to empower kids to get involved in both football and their communities, teaching teamwork, responsibility and dependability.

As a nominee, Jones will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a prime-time awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The Dolphins nominee last year was defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Dolphins players have won the Man of the Year award three times: Dwight Stephenson in 1985, Dan Marino in 1998 and Jason Taylor in 2007.

