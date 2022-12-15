Why Kohou Could Be Key vs. Buffalo

Rookie free agent Kader Kohou has been a revelation for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, but he might face his biggest test yet in Week 15

The news out of Buffalo this week that wide receiver Cole Beasley had re-signed with the Bills certainly was interesting, and it was a development that most definitely could have an impact on the Miami Dolphins' Week 15 visit to Highmark Stadium.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said Wednesday that it's not unrealistic that Beasley could play against the Dolphins after being signed to the practice squad earlier this week, and we can translate that to Beasley will be playing against the Dolphins.

Look at it this way: Beasley played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 this season five plays after being signed to their practice squad, so it's not like he hasn't done it before. It's also not like he doesn't know the Bills playbook, having played for Buffalo the past three seasons.

So why are we focusing on Beasley?



BEASLEY'S BIG GAME VS. MIAMI IN 2021

All one has to do is revisit the Dolphins' visit to Highmark Stadium last season to realize how big a factor Beasley was in that game and could be Saturday night.

The final score in that game was 26-11, but this was a game that was tied at 3-3 at halftime before the Bills pulled away in the second half.

And look at the Bills' scoring drives of that second half, and you'll find Beasley front and center every time.

-- Buffalo took a 10-3 in the third quarter with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. The fourth play of the drive was a third-and-14 from the Buffalo 21, and the Bills with a 15-yard completion from Josh Allen to Beasley.

-- After the Dolphins went three-and-out, the Bills went on a 69-yard touchdown drive. Two plays before Stefon Diggs' 19-yard touchdown, the Bills faced a third-and-13 at the Miami 33, and this time it was a 14-yard completion to Beasley that picked up the first down.

-- After a Miami touchdown and two-point conversion made the score 17-11, the Bills pretty much put the game away with a 14-play, 59-yard field goal drive that consumed 6:10 and made it 20-11 with 3:29 left. The first third-down situation of the drive was a third-and-11 from the Buffalo 44 with 7:13 left, and there was Beasley again, this time catching a 20-yard pass from Allen.

Beasley ended the game with 10 catches for 110 yards, which led both teams in each category.

KOHOU SHOULD CATCH BEASLEY ASSIGNMENT

Nik Needham was the Dolphins slot cornerback last season, but he's on IR, so the responsibility for keeping Beasley in check — under the high likelihood that he'll play — figures to fall on Kohou.

He has started for several weeks now opposite Xavien Howard and has slid inside to the slot when the Dolphins go to nickel (five DBs) or dime (six DBs) packages.

Kohou has for the most part been solid in coverage, even though his opponent passer rating when targeted is 95.3 (per Pro Football Reference). He has been charged with giving up three touchdowns and has yet to record his first NFL interception.

Where Kohou has excelled has been with his tackling, and that could be important in limiting Beasley in yards after the catch Saturday.

