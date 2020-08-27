SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Xavien Howard Ready for Action

Alain Poupart

Xavien Howard has been cleared for practice.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 and Physically Unable to Perform lists Thursday, meaning he could take part in his first practice of training camp Friday.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection had been on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 11, though he hadn't practiced to that point because he began training camp on PUP.

Howard finished last season on injured reserve and underwent knee surgery in early December. It was at least his third knee operation since he joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2016 draft.

With Howard, the Dolphins now will have the secondary they envisioned when they signed cornerback Byron Jones as a free agent in the offseason before acquiring Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

Howard appeared in five games last season before he went on IR and had one interception, which came in his final appearance in the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was not a good season for Howard, who gave up an opponent passer rating of 117.0 and had a handful of highlight plays (not in a good way) in a Week 3 loss at Dallas.

But Howard was lights out in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with seven and allowed an opponent passer rating of 61.2. That figure was the best in the NFL among cornerbacks who started at least 10 games.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trade with Jets a Rare Occurrence

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to trade running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round draft pick

Alain Poupart

What Went Wrong With Ballage?

The Miami Dolphins' decision to move on from running back Kalen Ballage didn't come as much of a surprise, but what happened after he showed promise as a rookie?

Alain Poupart

The Final Word on Weaver

Why the Miami Dolphins released their rookie fifth-round pick and why it's not likely to become a decision the team will live to regret

Alain Poupart

by

jaxdolphin

Number 17 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 17 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Kavon Frazier on Racial Issues: 'I Just Don't Understand'

New Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier's personal experience with racial injustice has him scared with what's going on right now

Alain Poupart

by

Toddler13

Breaking Down the Weaver Move

The Miami Dolphins made what looks like a surprising move when they waived/injured defensive end Curtis Weaver

Alain Poupart

by

jaxdolphin

Report: Dolphins Saying Goodbye to Ballage

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will be releasing 2018 fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage after he started six games last season

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins 2020 Season Preview

The Miami Dolphins have a much-improved roster heading into the 2020 season, but the question is whether they're ready to challenge for a playoff spot

Alain Poupart

by

Finz4life62088

Number 18 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 18 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Painful Practice for Dolphins

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was among three players who left practice early for the Miami Dolphins on Monday

Alain Poupart

by

Steve-Mo