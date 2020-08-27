Xavien Howard Ready for Action

Xavien Howard has been cleared for practice.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 and Physically Unable to Perform lists Thursday, meaning he could take part in his first practice of training camp Friday.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection had been on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 11, though he hadn't practiced to that point because he began training camp on PUP.

Howard finished last season on injured reserve and underwent knee surgery in early December. It was at least his third knee operation since he joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2016 draft.

With Howard, the Dolphins now will have the secondary they envisioned when they signed cornerback Byron Jones as a free agent in the offseason before acquiring Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

Howard appeared in five games last season before he went on IR and had one interception, which came in his final appearance in the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was not a good season for Howard, who gave up an opponent passer rating of 117.0 and had a handful of highlight plays (not in a good way) in a Week 3 loss at Dallas.

But Howard was lights out in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with seven and allowed an opponent passer rating of 61.2. That figure was the best in the NFL among cornerbacks who started at least 10 games.