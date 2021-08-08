Howard Discusses His New Contract

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is looking ahead now that his contract issue with the Miami Dolphins has been resolved

Cornerback Xavien Howard got his wish when the Miami Dolphins modified his contract, though his reaction to this development was rather subdued when he spoke to the media after practice Sunday.

Howard used the phrase "happy to be here" six times during a media session that lasted about 3 and a half minutes, but he showed very little emotion.

These were some of his comments:

On being happy about staying in Miami: "I’m happy. I was always happy to be here and be with the team that drafted me and sticking through it."

On his reaction to the deal: “I was just happy about the whole situation. Just happy to be here competing for the team.”

On his level of concern that the Dolphins wouldn't modify his contract: “At the end of the day we got it done, so all the other I don’t even worry about it. I’m just happy to be here.”

On being able to focus on football now: “That’s the ultimate goal like that, just be out here playing football. Football is fun. Been doing it since you were a kid, so that’s what it’s all about, just having fun. Everything will take care of itself.”

On having any kind of nice moment, maybe a hug with either GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores: “Yeah, we’re just moving on, man. I’m right here. That’s the whole thing, being out here helping the team win the best way I can.”

So, yeah, like we said, it was rather subdued, to say the least.

Of course, Howard always has been reserved in his dealings since he arrived in South Florida as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, so it would have been out of character for him to start joking around or flashing a wide smile throughout the whole media session.

But the other factor at play is that while Howard no doubt is happy that the Dolphins budged and modified his contract, it might be an issue again next offseason.

Along with adding $3.5 million in incentives for 2021, rescinding the fines he incurred for skipping the mandatory June minicamp and guaranteeing about $6.8 million of Howard's 2022 salary, the Dolphins also agreed to revisit the contract after this season, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

That, however, is down the line.

The bottom line is the Dolphins and Howard figured out a way to make things work for 2021 and now the cornerback can focus solely on what he does best.

“My goals this year?" Howard said in response to a question. "After the season, you’ll see the goals. But I don’t want to put it out there like that. As a team, we want to win and that’s the only thing I’m worried about right now.”