Dolphins could end up auditioning replacements for both starting guard spots this week as team prepares for a home game against the Raiders

The Miami Dolphins exit the bye week relatively healthy, but there are two established starters whose availability could be in question for Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting right guard Robert Hunt, who missed his first NFL game in Miami's 21-14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a right hamstring injury he suffered the previous week, worked on the side with a trainer when the team practiced Monday.

Coach Mike McDaniel labeled Hunt, and Robert Jones, who hyperextended his left knee against the Chiefs, as week-to-week, hinting that they might be limited, if not held out from practice this week. We'll know more about their participation status Wednesday when the Dolphins begin preparations for Sunday's home game.

Phillips battling ankle injury

But the newest injury could impact the Dolphins defense, which has been turning up the volume on its performance the past month.

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips was working on the side with a trainer because of what is believed to be a left ankle injury. He returned to the field, working with his teammates during the portion of practice the media was allowed to watch, but there is some concern about the injury impacting his movement skills.

Phillips, who has contributed 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season, has missed three of the Dolphins' first nine games because of back and oblique issues he had earlier this season. Those issues have subsided, but it appears the ankle sprain surfaced against the Chiefs.

"Even if I'm out there playing with little ailments I can still do well. For me it's all up here," Phillips said Monday, pointing to his head. "It's crazy how much of an impact your mentality can have. It's something I've been dealing with my whole life."

Veteran players rested

Also sitting out Monday's padless practice was tight end Durham Smythe, who is nursing an ankle injury, receivers Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool, who are both nursing knee injuries, Raheem Mostert, who was being treated for an ankle injury last week, and Alec Ingold, who has played through a foot injury the past month.

Smythe, Berrios, Claypool, Mostert and Ingold have all played through their injuries.

Jaylen Waddle has been nursing numerous injuries this season, which includes a knee injury he suffered and played through in the Chiefs game, but he was an active participant in Monday's practice.

"Braxton and Waddle are battling through stuff...You can feel that Tyreek is working through things to get his Ferrari the exact way he wants it," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said about his injury-impacted receiver unit. "That's a buildup and we try to do right by their bodies and, and make sure the guys that are running a lot, get the necessary rest while also keeping their iron sharp."