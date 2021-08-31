Dolphins Cutdown Day Tracker

Breaking down and analyzing the Miami Dolphins roster moves to get down to the 53-player limit

The big day has finally arrived, with the Miami Dolphins and every team around the NFL required to get down to a 53 players on their active roster by 4 p.m. ET.

We'll be breaking down and analyzing the roster moves throughout the day before presenting a general overview.

We encourage Dolphins fans to check back here throughout what promises to be a very busy day.

Coleman Headed to IR

Rookie seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman is headed to injured reserve because of a knee injury expected to require surgery, per multiple reports.

If we're being honest here, Coleman probably was a long shot to make the 53-man roster, particularly after his disappointing performance in the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals when he allowed pressure on the quarterback.

There's no indication as to when or how Coleman was injured, though we can tell you he played every offensive snap against Cincinnati, according to the gamebook, and that includes the final kneel-down after the Dolphins defense made the game-winning fourth-down stop.

The Dolphins still have six of their seven rookie draft picks on the active roster after this expected move: Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg, Hunter Long and Gerrid Doaks.

The Big McKinney Move

The most newsworthy move to come Monday, of course, was the release of linebacker Benardrick McKinney just five months after the Dolphins acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

We earlier dissected that roster move in detail.

Other Monday Cuts

The Dolphins got a head start on their roster cuts Monday by waiving or releasing a handful of players, the most notable being center Matt Skura, as we chronicled here.