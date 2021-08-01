Dolphins Dealing with COVID Issue

The Miami Dolphins will begin their second week of training camp without three of their tight ends.

Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter all were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday afternoon, a couple of hours after an ESPN report that tight ends coach George Godsey had been sent home with a positive COVID test.

In addition to coaching tight ends, Godsey also is the team's co-offensive coordinator along with Eric Studesville.

Per the NFL's latest COVID protocols, Gesicki, Shaheen and Carter landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list means they either tested positive or they're unvaccinated and came in close contact with an infected individual.

"If a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, he or she will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart and will thereafter be tested every two weeks or as directed by the medical staffs. Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person.

"If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect. The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual."

Gesicki missed practice Saturday for what the team termed "medical reasons."

The Dolphins have four other tight ends on their active roster: Durham Smythe, Chris Myarick, Carson Meier and rookie third-round pick Hunter Long.

Rookie tackle Larnel Coleman began training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but was back for the second day of practice.