Thursday Morning Notebook: Calvin Comeback, Going International, Practice Squad Notes, More

Linebacker Calvin Munson has made the move from New England to Miami again

The New England-to-Miami connection is alive and well.

The latest evidence has come with linebacker Calvin Munson, who the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Patriots late Wednesday.

It's the latest twist in Munson's NFL career, which has seen the Dolphins sign him from the New England practice squad in 2019 and the Patriots sign him from the Miami practice squad earlier this year.

Munson played in six games for New England this season, mostly on special teams though he did have a tackle for loss in the Patriots' 45-7 victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Munson played all 16 games for the Dolphins last season and 220 of his 267 snaps came on special teams, which pretty much tells you why the team brought him back.

He becomes the ninth linebacker on the active roster, joining Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen, Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Duke Riley and Darius Hodge. Brennan Scarlett is on injured reserve and will be eligible to return next week.

DOLPHINS GOING INTERNATIONAL

The Dolphins joined the L.A. Rams as the only teams awarded Home Marketing Area access to three different countries when the NFL announced the initiative Wednesday.

Miami was given HMA access in Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The Dolphins were the only team given this access in Brazil; they will share the UK market with the Bears, Jaguars, Vikings, Jets and 49ers; and will share the Spain market with the Bears.

Here's what it means, per the NFL media release: "As part of the International HMA program, clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic HMA. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market."

Those activities can start for the 18 teams involved in the initiative Jan. 1.

In addition, all 32 teams will play at least one international game over the next eight seasons, with the goal of putting teams in their international HMAs, meaning Brazil, the UK or Spain for the Dolphins.

Miami already has played five games in England, including this year when the Dolphins lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PRACTICE SQUAD NOTES

It's pretty interesting that the Dolphins did not protect rookie Gerrid Doaks from being poached off the practice squad, considering how short-handed the team is at running back because of Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay all being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's even more surprising considering Doaks had been protected every week since Week 7, though it would be reasonable to assume that no team would want to sign Doaks given all the COVID issues in the Dolphins' running back room.

The four protections this week were used on DT Andrew Billings, QB Jake Luton, WR Kirk Merritt and C Cameron Tom.

Billings, the former Cincinnati Bengals starting defensive tackle, has been protected all four weeks since he joined the practice squad but has yet to be elevated for a game.

On another pratice squad note, wide receiver Travis Fulgham signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad, two days after the Dolphins released him (also from the practice squad).

KEEPING TABS ON CARTER

Looks like the Dolphins will have to deal with running back Michael Carter on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Saleh has said he expects Carter to return after missing three games because of an ankle injury he sustained in the first Dolphins-Jets matchup.

Before he was hurt, Carter had a 39-yard run that set up the Jets' first touchdown.