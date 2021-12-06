Dolphins Notebook: Laird Update, Ford's Fortunate TD, Roster Notes, More

The Miami Dolphins have a good chance of getting Phillip Lindsay when they return from their bye Dec. 19, but they likely will be without fellow running back Patrick Laird.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Laird is expected to miss multiple weeks after sustaining an MCL sprain in the first quarter of the 20-9 victory against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Laird was injured when Giants edge defender Quincy Roche rolled into his leg while sacking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa inside the Dolphins 10-yard line. Laird was ruled out for the reminder of the game shortly after leaving the field.

If Laird is to miss an extended period of time, it's logical to think he's going to end up on injured reserve, where he would join running back Malcolm Brown, who has missed the past six games with a calf injury.

Brown, tackle Greg Little and wide receiver Will Fuller V are eligible to return to practice whenever they're ready, and the Dolphins already designated center Greg Mancz for return from IR when he started practicing last week.

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett and special teams standout Elijah Campbell each have one more game to sit out before they're eligible to return to practice.

When they do face the Jets in their next game Dec. 19, the Dolphins will face rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the first time but he won't have one of his most high-profile wide receivers.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that wide receiver Corey Davis would be undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery.

Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft who signed with the Jets as a free agent in the offseason, had three catches for 35 yards when the Dolphins won 24-17 at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 21.

BACK IN ACTION

The Dolphins welcomed back two key offensive players against the Giants, with wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter returning after missing five and nine games, respectively, because of injuries.

“It’s been good," Deiter said Monday about rejoining the action. "Yesterday is fun. Last week was fun getting back into the routine of getting prepared to play a game. It’s been two months but it seems like it’s been two years since I last played. It was good to get back out there.”

Deiter played every snap at center for the Dolphins against the Giants, while Parker caught all five passes thrown his way.

“It feels good being back on the field with my teammates," Parker said. "I’m just glad I was able to be a part of the win. I just wanted to help us get a W and that’s what I did.”

FORD FINDS A WAY

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford made the most of his one catch against the Giants, scoring a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter on a third-and-goal pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

As fate would have it, the play actually was practiced during the week with Jaylen Waddle in mind, but he was out of action at the time dealing with cramping issues.

“It was weird because I hadn’t repped that play all week. It’s something that we put in the game plan and it was for Jaylen, but he was cramping and everything," Ford said. "They trusted me to go in there, know what to do and we went out there and executed. The Giants actually covered it pretty well. Tua did an extremely good job of buying some time and deceiving the defense with his eyes a little bit and it gave me enough time to go back right at the front pylon. He threw a great ball and I was able to make the catch.”

TRANSACTION NOTES

-- Center Cameron Tom cleared waivers Monday, meaning he's free to sign with any team. The Dolphins waived him Saturday when they activated Deiter and Parker off IR. Don't be shocked to see him re-signed to the Dolphins practice squad.

-- Safety Sheldrick Redwine reverted to the practice squad after being elevated for the game against the Giants. Redwine has been elevated the maximum two times this season, so he'll have to clear waivers if the Dolphins want to use him in another game.