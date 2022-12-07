Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Run Game, Tindall, Missing Piece, and More

Part 2 of the post-49ers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From thekack (@thekack1):

Did McDaniel comment on his very low rush attempts? He traded for Wilson, then sparingly used him against his old team. I find that interesting.

Hey there, yeah, it’s a legit question, but understand the Dolphins were hamstrung by the lack of offensive snaps because the 49ers had the ball for so long. And while I understand the question, let’s also not forget the offense has been clicking most of the season, and it’s been clicking because of the passing game. So I’m not sure it’s fair to complain about the lack of rushing attempts the first time in a while the passing game isn’t clicking. As for Wilson going against his former team, remember that Raheem Mostert also came from the 49ers and coaches aren’t going to base their game plan on that factor.

From Mr Negative (@Macdaddy35Mac):

How do the Dolphins linebackers stop Ekeler after the day CMC had?

Hey there, yeah, that’s a legit question, even if Austin Ekeler isn’t as dynamic a player as Christian McCaffrey. He’s a huge part of the Chargers offense, particularly if wide receiver Mike Williams again is going to be out with his ankle injury. But, again, he’s not the coverage matchup nightmare for a linebacker that CMC is. I think Duke Riley or Jerome Baker can get the job done against Ekeler.

From Bryan Watson (@bryantwatson131):

Do you think 49ers defense laid a blueprint on how to slow Tua down?

Hey Bryan, as I’ve stated before, I’d say that would be an overexaggeration because there were many plays to be made in the passing game that were missed that simply weren’t missed in previous games — and I’m not talking about terribly difficult throws, either. This was more about Tua being off than anything the 49ers did. But the 49ers played a lot of zone against the Dolphins, which certainly seems like the most logical thing to do against the ridiculous speed outside.

From Crash Jensen (@Sngly):

Who do the Dolphins have to worry most about on the Chargers’ offense & defense?

Hey Crash, the Chargers began the season with a lot of top-end talent on both offense and defense, but injuries really have taken a lot of their best players out. Leaving out the quarterback position (because it’s obviously the most important player), Mike Williams would be the most worrisome Chargers player on offense, but he’s been dealing with a high ankle sprain and even if he plays, it remains to be seen how effective he can be. Beyond him, it would be probably Keenan Allen, who’s a very savvy wide receiver, even though he’s not particularly fast. On defense, the Chargers’ best player probably is Joey Bosa, but he’s also not likely to play. So then it becomes safety Derwin James, followed by pass rusher Khalil Mack.

From NoBlantons? (@TracedBuffalo):

Why isn't Channing Tindall getting any playing time on defense? Especially on long 3rd downs? He has tremendous speed. Something the LBs don't have.

Hey there, it's actually pretty simple and like fellow rookie draft pick Erik Ezukanma on offense, it comes down to trust and coaches having more faith at this time in veterans like Jerome Baker and Duke Riley to get the job done, even if they might not be as fast. I cautioned early in the season against expecting too much from Tindall in his rookie season when it comes to the defense and that certainly has played out.

From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):

Scheme wise, what's the deal with the innovative run game?

Hey Paul, seemed to me like the scheme was pretty innovative and working well in the game against Cleveland. Scheme or not, it still comes down to execution. Let’s also understand that the strength of this offense (with the roster the way it is now) has been, should be and always will be the passing game. And let’s also acknowledge that the results so far have been pretty good.

From David Lee (via email):

Alain, the Dolphins should sign another veteran QB immediately because Bridgewater is taking too long to heal. The Browns just let Baker Mayfield go. We need someone who can come in and play good football in place of Tua. Skylar Thompson is not ready yet. Tua could take another hit at any time and be out for the season. If Miami wants to go to the big dance this season, they had better sign another veteran QB pronto. And the defense is not getting to the QBs fast enough. Chris Grier/McDaniels should look into signing CAM WAKE! Cam Wake still has gas in the tank and he is a SACK SPECIALIST. With Cam Wake placed in his usual left side spot and Bradley Chubb on the right side; would have opposing QBs trembling in their boots each week!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hey David, first off, I appreciate your passion. But Baker Mayfield? Hard pass from here. Plus he's now been claimed off waivers by the Rams, so that ship has sailed. As for Cam Wake, you do know he hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2019 season, right? Bradley Chubb, Melvin Ingram and Jaelan Phillips should be able to get the job done for the pass rush down the stretch.

From Craig Wilson (via email):

Hello from the UK Alain, Great believer in what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and that we win as a team and lose as a team. And while defeat against the ‘9ers is a sore one, I still feel we have a team strong enough for a playoff run. My head tells me SB may be a stretch, though. What, in your opinion are the areas we can improve on (taking into account the capital needed to do so) to take the next step toward our 3rd SB win? Also, I don’t see Byron Jones playing for us again. And being honest, if he is fit but stalling for whatever reason, I’m not sure I’d want him back (if he’s still genuinely unfit, then scrub that). So frustrating we don’t know what’s going on! What are our options here? Trade value? (Freely admit I don’t fully understand how cap space works).

Hey Craig, Jones’ contract is what complicates the issue with him in terms of a trade. If Jones doesn’t return to the Dolphins in 2023, it likely would come as the result of a post-June 1 cut. As for whether he plays in 2022, that’s the ultimate question, isn’t it? At this point, if we’re looking at a Super Bowl run, the defense needs to step up its game and a stud cornerback would seem like the top priority to make that happen.

From Daniel Kucera (va email):

Tua missed so many throws I can't count. What happened, and why did he miss so many, even easy throws, little roll-outs and such? If he had made the throws he usually does, we could have won by 14. What happened?

Hey Dan, that’s a great mystery because Tua indeed missed easy throws he’s made all season. Yes, he was facing a great defense with a good pass rush, but the plays were there to be made regardless. It’s been suggested that because Tua cares so much about Mike McDaniel and he knew what the game meant to him — and, make no mistake, it meant a lot — he might have been pressing and that seems to me as good an explanation as any for what happened.

From rwd (via email):

Hi Alain, Thank you for your work. Games like this one is what keeps Tua the franchise QB an open question. In a day that Burrow beats the Chiefs, Herbert almost came back after been on his back all game, our team lost because our QB was missing wide open receivers. What you think happened? He choked? Something wrong with his throwing arm?

Hey there, no, there’s nothing wrong with his throwing arm. The only physical issue Tua has at the moment is with his lower body after getting bent backward once against Houston and twice against the 49ers. Did that play a role in his misses against the 49ers? Who knows? As to the franchise question, Tua has answered a lot of questions so far this season, but it’s fair to say he still needs to deliver a big performance in a critical game down the stretch and also perform in a cold-weather situation.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):

Am I crazy or did the Wilkins forced fumble before the 2nd Niners TD stay in bounds and we recovered? And there was no replay? The refs later on delayed our snap so they can challenge, even though we didn’t substitute. Add in a phantom holding on Hunt on a big 3Q run. Phantom 3rd down PI on Kohou on the first TD drive. I hate whining about refs, and I know Tua lost us this game, but 10-all at half and it’s a different game.

Hey Brandon, I did not notice the refs holding up the snap to let the 49ers challenge. The Wilkins forced fumble near the sideline was awfully close to me after rewatching the game, but it wasn’t an automatic review and the Dolphins would have needed to challenge the ruling, which they didn’t do. I had a lot more issue with the holding call on Hunt than the DPI on Kohou because there was one angle clearly showing early contact from Kohou. I actually thought the DPI on Howard was more dubious because I’m not sure that ball was catchable, but it was only a 4-yard gain and it came on a first-down play. Back to the call against Hunt, it’s one of those that sometimes gets called and sometimes doesn’t.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Hi Alain, did the Dolphins get exposed for their shortcomings Sunday or did they just run into a dominant defense? How do you think that sets up for future games this year? Is the blueprint out on how to stop Miami’s offense?

Hey Craig, let me just say I’d be a lot more worried if the Dolphins didn’t have all sorts of opportunities to make plays in the passing game and just came up short, mostly because Tua had a game when he was pretty inaccurate after being very accurate all season. And even despite that, the Dolphins were in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter and the game turned on a really close (but accurate) call after a challenge and review. So I’m inclined to look at that game as an aberration and not a signal to get really worried about what happens down the stretch.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading.