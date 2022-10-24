Dolphins Defense Saves the Day in Tua's Return

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa created an early spark after his return to the Miami Dolphins lineup Sunday night, but it was the defense that secured a hard-fought victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene each picked off rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the final 3 minutes to preserve a 16-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium that ended the Dolphins' three-game slide.

They were second and third interceptions of the night for the Dolphins, who had not forced a turnover during the three-game losing streak.

Igbinoghene sealed the victory with a spectacular interception near the end zone when he caught the ball and managed to get both feet down before falling out of bounds.

Thanks to the two interceptions, there was no scoring in the second half for only the second time in the NFL this season.

Holland's pick came on a third-and-16 from the Dolphins 30-yard line when he stepped in front of Diontae Johnson and returned the interception 33 yards to the Steelers 49-yard line.

The Dolphins, however, couldn't get a first down to seal the victory and Pittsburgh marched from its 13-yard line to the Dolphins 25 when on second-and-2 Pickett threw for Johnson again in the end zone but Igbinoghene made the play.

GREAT START FOR TUA AND THE OFFENSE

It sure appeared early on as though the Dolphins might be putting up big numbers offensively.

On Tua's first drive in more than three weeks, the Dolphins offense operated crisply with Tua making quick decisions and getting the ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

It was the perfect start for the Dolphins for Tua's return, and it looked early on like that would be the start of an easy night for Miami.

But the Dolphins failed to catch in their early opportunities, settling for field goals after having a first-and-goal on their second possession and after Justin Bethel's interception helped them start their third possession around midfield.

Bethel's pick represented the Dolphins defense's first takeaways since Week 3 when they had three in their 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua finished the game 21-for-35 for 261 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

STEELERS FIGHT BACK

Pittsburgh worked its way back into the game after the Dolphins took a quick 13-0 lead after their first three possessions.

The Dolphins led 16-10 at halftime but passed up an easy field goal attempt in the third quarter when head coach Mike McDaniel decided to be ultra (too?) aggressive.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 13-yard line, Chase Edmonds was dropped for a 1-yard loss on an inside handoff.

The Dolphins celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1972 perfect season, with Hall of Famers Bob Griese, Larry Csonka, Larry Little and Paul Warfield going out to midfield for the coin toss and the 25 members of the team on hand being recognized at halftime.

That 1972 team won with contributions from players throughout the roster, and that certainly was the case against the Steelers, with Bethel and Igbinoghene forced into the lineup because of all the injuries at cornerback.

So in the end, it probably wasn't quite the fireworks show hoped and anticipated with Tua's return, but the bottom line was a much-needed victory for the Dolphins, who find themselves at 4-3 heading into a game against the lowly Detroit Lions next Sunday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.