Fangio Has No Hard Feeling Toward Ravens

With the Miami Dolphins heading. to Baltimore for an AFC showdown Sunday, Vic Fangio comments about the Ravens from two years ago have resurfaced on social media — because those things live forever now.

Fangio is now the Dolphins defensive coordinator but he was the Denver Broncos head coach in 2021 when the Ravens had Lamar Jackson scramble on the final play of a 23-7 victory (instead of taking a knee) to keep alive the team's streak of rushing for at least 100 yards.

Baltimore accomplished its goal when Jackson's 5-yard gain gave the Ravens 102 rushing yards on the day to make it 43 straight games with at least 100, but Fangio called the move in a press conference the next day "bullsh*t."

But when asked about the comment Thursday, Fangio provided some context to his comment.

"I mean, what happened there was they ran a play at the end of the game instead of taking a knee to get an extra 4 or 5 yards rushing," Fangio said. "And our players were all upset about it. And the way the timing worked on Mondays after our games, I would meet with the media before any player would, then I'd have a team meeting. So I took the hit. I said something publicly, I told the players that so they would let it go to bed and they never said anything. So it was one that just finished the story without our players getting involved.

"I could care less if they run another play."