Wilkins on the Way Back

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins defense could get a big boost for their next game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins appears on track to return to the lineup after practicing Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wilkins missed the past two games after being placed on the COVID-19 a few days before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are coming off a rough outing in terms of run defense, as they allowed 189 rushing yards in their 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby, who coached Wilkins at Clemson University, spoke Tuesday about what the team missed during the 2019 first-round pick's absence.

“His presence in the building, his presence on the team," Hobby said. "Being around Christian Wilkins as a person and as a football player, he’s going to always be missed. Hopefully things will get better and we’ll get him back soon.”

Wilkins' return comes one day after the Dolphins elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones off the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The Dolphins also used rookie fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge along with regular rotation members Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler during Wilkins' absence.

The Dolphins now have two players left on the Reserve/COVID-19, including starting offensive lineman Jesse Davis. The other is practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole.

