Breaking Down the Final Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' final injury report ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions featured mostly good news, particularly when it comes to tackle Terron Armstead.

For the first time since Week 2, the three-time Pro Bowl selection did not get a game status designation, meaning he's a go for the game at Ford Field. He had been questionable for every game since then, including the game against the Minnesota Vikings when he ended being inactive.

There also was good news in the fact that not one player was listed as out or doubtful, though the team does have six players listed as questionable.

Among those six are Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and punter Thomas Morstead (illness).

The other three are TE Tanner Conner (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin) and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring).

Ogbah was listed as questionable even though he was a full participant in practice Friday; the other five questionable players were limited.

The only player, in fact, who did not practice Friday was Armstead, who seems to have been given a off-on-off practice schedule.

While Morstead being out would force the Dolphins to quickly sign a punter — and don't think they don't have somebody lined up as a contingency already — Howard is the key player among those questionable, though the Dolphins will have both Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou back after they missed the Sunday night game against Pittsburgh.

This simply is a matter of quantity at cornerback not making up for not having the quality of Howard if it turns out he can't play against Detroit.

Smythe played against Pittsburgh after sitting out the Minnesota game.

Obgah missed the Pittsburgh game and was replaced in the lineup by practice squad elevation Ben Stille, who likely would get the call again if Ogbah has to miss a second consecutive game.

Armstead was one of 12 players on the injury report this week cleared Friday as good to go.

For the record, the others were RB Raheem Mostert, DT Christian Wilkins, LB Jerome Baker, Crossen, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Robert Hunt, Kohou, T Greg Little, DL Zach Sieler, QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The only two in that group who were limited in practice Friday were Mostert and Wilkins.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

LIONS INJURY REPORT

While having fewer names on their injury report this week, Detroit will end up being much more injury-affected for the game in terms of pure numbers.

The Lions ruled out six players Friday, including 2017 Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris, who will miss a third consecutive game with a groin injury.

Among the two Detroit players listed as questionable was WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who remains in the concussion protocol but was a full participant in practice Friday.

Running back D'Andre Swift will return to the lineup after missing three games with ankle and shoulder issues.

Along with Harris, the players ruled out by the Lions were S DeShon Elliott (finger), CB Mike Hughes (knee), CB Chase Lucas (aknle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and T Matt Nelson (calf).

Questionable along with St. Brown is guard Jonah Jackson (neck).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.