Documentaries are all the rage these days, what with "The Last Dance" generating massive ratings and news of a docuseries on Tom Brady set to air in 2021.

That promoted Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr to suggest a list of eight NFL figures he'd rather see featured in a documentary instead of Brady.

But what about Dolphins-related documentaries?

There were no Dolphins figures included in Orr's list, but there's still a lot of topics through the history of the franchise that would make for interesting documentaries.

While we've already had documentaries on the Dolphins landing Dan Marino in the 1983 draft or the saga of Ricky Williams — "From Elway to Marino" and "Run Ricky Run" — there are plenty of other topics that stand out and they're presented here in no particular order.

• The Shula show comes to Miami: The Dolphins hire Don Shula in 1970, setting the stage for years of unprecedented success.

• Welcome to Perfectville: The Dolphins produce the only perfect season in NFL history.

Neil Leifer-Sports Illustrated

• The end of a dynasty: Following the heartbreaking 1974 playoff loss at Oakland, Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick and Paul Warfield leave to go play in the World Football League.

• The Mad Dog: Long after he finished his career as a tight end, Jim Mandich remained a popular figure with Dolphins fans.

• Bruce and Richmond: For a decade, Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb had some epic battles with Bills defensive end Bruce Smith.

• Marino's magical season: The way Marino just annihilated every single-season passing record in 1984 still boggles the mind.

• Ode to the Orange Bowl: While it certainly wasn't a pretty place, there always was something special about Dolphins games at the Orange Bowl.

• The loud linebacker: A salute to Bryan Cox, who could be outspoken and controversial but also was one of the most passionate players the Dolphins ever had on their roster.

• Dwight the dominator: While he was the opposite of Cox in terms of demeanor, the low-key Dwight Stephenson's play spoke volumes as perhaps the greatest center in NFL history.

• Passing on Brees: This has been a hot topic lately because of the similarities between Drew Brees and 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, so it's still relevant 14 years after the fact.

• Wildcat fever: The unique offensive twist the Dolphins unleashed at Gillette Stadium in a September game set the tone for an unlikely run to the AFC East title.

• The lost season: Cam Cameron's one season as Dolphins head coach was one to forget, though there were a lot of memorable moments.

• Bullygate: The investigation into the incidents involving former Dolphins offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Jonathan Martin ended with a 144-page report, so it belongs on this list.

• The longest game: It truly was remarkable to be at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 9, 2018 for a 1 p.m. season opener that didn't end until after 8 p.m. That game featured a long touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Stills and a kickoff return for a score by Jakeem Grant, but more importantly it featured two long lightning-related delays.

• Tua time: Getting the behind-the-scenes look at all the maneuverings and discussions prior to the Dolphins selecting Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick would be must-watch TV.