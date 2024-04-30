Sieler Discusses Dolphins Life Without Wilkins

The Miami defensive tackle is happy his friend landed a huge contract in the offseason, even if it meant going their separate ways

Zach Sieler spoke to the South Florida media Tuesday for the first time since his good buddy Christian Wilkins signed a monster free agent contract that broke up their partnership with the Miami Dolphins, and he called it a "bittersweet" situation.

Anybody who has followed the Dolphins at all or just watched the "Hard Knocks" in-season series with the Dolphins last year knows the two defensive linemen are tight, so it couldn't have been easy for Sieler to see Wilkins' departure and the end of this "salt and pepper" Dolphins combination.

"Yeah, obviously it's been one of those bittersweet (situations)," Sieler said via Zoom. "It's awesome. Loved playing with a guy, but I tell you, it's great him seeing get paid and go somewhere else and make an impact over there.'

Wilkins left the Dolphins when he signed a four-year, $112 million free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after playing on his fifth-year option in 2023.

SIELER SAYS HE DIDN'T KNOW WILKINS' STATUS

Sieler said he had "no idea" about the status of Wilkins' contract negotiations leading to his departure in the offseason.

"I was just along for the ride," Sieler said. "But I loved when he was here. Now, he's gone. It doesn't matter. It just, it's what it is. It's the business and hopefully has a great impact over there."

One indication of just how close Sieler and Wilkins were after first becoming Dolphins teammates late in the 2019 season when Sieler was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens is that Wilkins is godfather to the Sielers' newborn son.

Christian Wilkins dropped in to see Zach and Hannah Sieler and their newborn son. Congratulations to the Sieler family! #GoFins pic.twitter.com/DSGWHdP7RS — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 27, 2024

But, as Sieler said, business is business.

And when it comes to his role and goals with the Dophins, those haven't changed for Sieler one bit — with or without Wilkins.

"I think with or without Christian no matter what, that's the goal every year (to get better), so that's my plan," Sieler said. "I don't care who's next to me. I'm gonna find a way to make it work. And we're gonna make right."