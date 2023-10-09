Dolphins will have a crowded backfield when Jeff Wilson comes off IR in the coming weeks

The NFL's top rushing attack has reinforcements on the way.

The Miami Dolphins, which average a league-leading 185.8 rushing yards per game and 6.9 yards per attempt, could be at full strength at tailback for the first time all season at some point in October when Jeff Wilson returns from the torso and thumb injury that got him placed on injured reserve.

According to WSVN's Josh Moser, who hosts Sports Xtra with South Florida based agent Drew Rosenhaus, Wilson will be coming off injured reserve this week, designated for a return, and will begin a three week window where he'll practice with the team.

When asked about Wilson's status on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that's something he and his staff have discussed, but haven't finalized. Throwing a winkle into the initial plan is the knee injury De'Von Achane suffered during Miami's 31-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Wilson, who entered training camp as the No. 2 back, behind Raheem Mostert, can be activated at any point since he's missed five games while on injured reserve.

The week he returns begins a three week window where he's allowed to practice with the team. If it's this week, and he doesn't return to the 53-man roster before the Nov. 5 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he'll have to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Wilson was put on ice for a week

WIlson was eligible to start practicing last week, but the Dolphins seemingly held him out for a week.

Cornerback Nik Needham, who is coming back from a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered last October, and offensive guard Robert Jones, who was rehabbing a MCL strain to his right knee he suffered in training camp, began their three week window to return from injured reserve last week.

Both former starters must be activated after the Oct. 22 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for Wilson, a sixth-year veteran who gained 392 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns on 84 carries with Miami after he was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last season, the Dolphins would benefit from adding a talent with his skillset as a physical inside runner.

Achane has taken over backfield

While Wilson has been sidelined Achane has showcased the speed that motivated the Dolphins to select the former Texas A&M standout in the third-round of the 2023 NFL draft, establishing himself as the NFL's second-best rusher.

Heading into Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers, Achane only trails San Francisco 49ers tailback Christian McCaffrey when it comes to productivity from the position, and he's achieved that feat in only three games after being inactive for the first week, and only handled one carry in week two's win over the New England Patriots.

Achane has gained 460 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns on 38 carries. He's also caught nine passes for 67 yards and one touchdowns.

Mostert has handled the lead role for much of the season, gaining 314 rushing yards and scoring eight touchdowns on 58 carries.

But the Dolphins haven't had success converting third and short situations, and need help punching the ball into the end zone when working in the red zone, and that's potentially where Wilson can help this team.

Salvon Ahmed, a fourth-year veteran, and Chris Brooks, an undrafted rookie from BYU, are the other two tailbacks on the 53-man roster.

Wilson’s return will give the Dolphins, barring another injury, five tailbacks on the 53-man roster. That’s an unusually high number, so it’s possible that Miami would cut one of the other four, most likely Brooks, who can be waived and signed to the practice squad.

To get removed from injured reserve and placed back on the 53-man roster, Wilson would need to prove to Miami's coaches that he's past his injuries, can protect the football, which was a major concern because of his hand injury, and has kept himself in good shape.