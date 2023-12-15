Dolphins expected to use 10th different starting offensive line combination against the New York Jets in Week 15

Terron Armstead realizes the Miami Dolphins offensive line is facing a crisis caused by injuries and intends to be on the field to serve as a stabilizing presence for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins' starting left tackle, who has been nursing a knee, quadriceps and ankle injury — all on his right leg — participated in Friday's lone practice of the week and intends to start his seventh game of the season, according to a source.

Armstead missed last week's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans because of the ankle injury he suffered in Miami's 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders, and even though he hasn't fully healed the Dolphins have depth challenges because of the season-ending knee injury starting center Connor Williams suffered last week, along with Liam Eichenberg (calf), Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Austin Jackson's (oblique) injuries.

Hunt has been ruled out and Eichenberg's limited participation in Friday's practice hints that he's unlikely to play. During the portion of practice the media attended Friday, Eichenberg, who had his right leg placed in a walking boot earlier this week, worked exclusively with a team trainer.

DOLPHINS OPTIONS AT CENTER

If Eichenberg, who will be listed as questionable, doesn't play against the Jets, Miami likely will start Jonotthan Harrison or Matt Skura at center. The Dolphins signed both centers this week, and they've each been given a crash course on the Dolphins offense, playbook, technique and terminology.

Lester Cotton and Robert Jones likely will handle the starting guard spots with Kion Smith serving as their backups, and it's possible that Miami would elevate Chasen Hines or Skura from the practice squad to serve as their backup if Eichenberg isn't active.

Kendall Lamm will serve as the backup swing tackle, possibly filling in for Armstead or Jackson, who also had his practice participation limited because of the injury he suffered against the Titans.

The return of Armstead should provide a stabilizing presence for the offensive line because Miami typically slides their protection away from the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

If Harrison or Skura start Sunday's game, the Dolphins will have used 10 different starting offensive line combinations this season because of injuries.