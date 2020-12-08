SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Degree of Difficulty Ramping Up for Dolphins

Alain Poupart

If the Miami Dolphins are going to make a return to the playoffs in 2020, they will have to earn it.

The Dolphins currently hold the sixth position in the AFC standings with their 8-4 record, but they also face the toughest remaining schedule in the entire league, according to tankathon.com.

The Dolphins' four remaining opponents — Kansas City (11-1), New England (6-6), Las Vegas (7-5) and Buffalo (9-3) — have a combined record of 33-15 for a winning percentage of .688.

That's the highest for any team in the league with the New York Jets second at .646 and Detroit third at .625.

Those are the only teams in the NFL who don't have a game left against a team that currently has a losing record.

The Dolphins are one of nine teams in the AFC currently with a winning record and at least two of them will be left out of the playoffs.

Excluding the Chiefs, who already have locked up a playoff berth, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are practically a lock despite losing against Washington on Monday night, that would leave seven teams competing for five slots — with New England having an outside shot.

Of the four teams competing with the Dolphins, Baltimore (6-5) have the easiest remaining schedule with an opponent winning percentage of .347; Tennessee (8-4) has the 29th-toughest schedule (.396); Cleveland (9-3) the 22nd-toughest (.468); Indianapolis the 20th-toughest (.479) and Buffalo (9-3) the fourth-toughest (.604).

This "fourth quarter" of the season for the Dolphins is quite the reversal from the just-completed third quarter when they faced four teams with a current combined winning record of 9-38-1. The Dolphins, of course, went 3-1 in that stretch, defeating the Chargers (3-9), Jets (0-12) and Bengals (2-9-1) and losing to the Denver Broncos (4-8).

The Dolphins are 1-2 this season against teams that currently have a winning record, defeating the Rams and losing against Buffalo and Seattle. They're 1-1 against teams currently at .500, winning at Arizona after losing at New England. They 6-1 against teams who currently have a losing record, the only loss coming at Denver.

As they say, though, they play the schedule as it comes up. The Dolphins took care of their business up to this point, which is why now they're in a position to earn a playoff berth if they can have some success despite their challenging remaining schedule.

“We try to take things one day at a time," head coach Brian Flores said. "I think that’s the only way to approach it. We’re in a position where we get to play some meaningful games and that’s good, but in order to take advantage of them, we can’t be thinking three, four, five weeks ahead. You’ve got to focus on today, focus on this week, focus on this team. We’ve got plenty to focus on with the Kansas City Chiefs."

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rowe Ready for Biggest Challenge Yet

Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe has done a great job covering tight ends all season

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 13

After the 12th game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 13 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Flores With Major Praise for Howard

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expects Xavien Howard's success to continue

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins' 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium was a lot more eventful than the final score might suggest

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 13 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Handle Bengals: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most helped decide the outcome in the Dolphins' 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart

Flores Scores Points With His Players

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores got involved when a skirmish broke out in the game against Cincinnati

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Handle Bengals in Tua's Return

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the defense had a strong second half in a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart

Behind Tua's Big Second Half

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa overcame a slow start to help the team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart