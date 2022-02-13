Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Duke, Hall of Fame, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, including the idea of bringing competition at quarterback, the running backs and Mike McDaniel's system, and comparing Mark Clayton to new Hall of Famer Cliff Branch

Part 3 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Does Miami bring in a veteran backup QB (i.e.Marcus Mariota) or draft a mid-rounder?

Hey Dave, how about both? But the reality is that no team in their right mind want a rookie mid-round pick as the backup quarterback, so the answer here is very easy: The Dolphins will sign a veteran backup QB.

From mr. mojo rising’ (@dennisgriffin7):

March 14 starts 2 day window for talking with free agents before they can be signed on the 16th. If you're Fins, who is first person you're calling? Personally I'd call Saints Tackle Armstead.

Hey Dennis, I like Terron Armstead myself, but he’s got some mileage on him and he’s battled injuries in recent years. Obviously this question depends on who’s available, but maybe I’m looking more at somebody like Ryan Jensen or Orlando Brown Jr.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Hey Alain, what are the odds and/or sense Ross/Grier were already zeroed in on MM when they fired Flores. I know they interviewed others but still feels almost too preordained.

Hey Chris, that’s a very good and interesting question, and I don’t think it’s out of bounds to suggest the Dolphins were intrigued by McDaniel from the start. That certainly would explain not moving their second interview with Brian Daboll.

From spaceship mirror (@spaceship mirror):

I keep hearing fans and analysts alike demand QB competition; is that at all desirable for a Tua who’s yet to truly feel comfortable and supported by the franchise?

Hey spaceship (or mirror), I don’t think any decision regarding a quarterback should be made thinking about how it’s going to affect any one player if you feel it’s in the best interests of the team. Having said that, it seems pretty clear the Dolphins are all in on moving forward with Tua as the starting QB in 2022.

From J Trey (@JTrey65):

Tua has obviously worked very hard to get to the NFL. His family expectations appear to be a big motivator for him. Do you think he actually loves playing football and will watching the success of Burrow and Herbert motivate him?

Hey J, practically every player in the NFL works hard to get to the NFL and, yes, Tua often has mentioned his family as being a major motivating force. I certainly think, based on my observations of Tua that he cares more about making his family proud than he does about matching what Burrow and Herbert have done.

From Real_friends_arent_Tua_Stans (@StansArent):

Who would you want to bring in as QB competition for Tua during minicamp and training camp?

Hey, let me start by saying I don’t think the Dolphins are going to have a quarterback competition because it seems they’re rolling with Tua in 2022. So whatever QB they add is going to be a clear backup and names I would keep an eye on might include Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton or maybe even running it back with Jacoby Brissett.

From Vitamin T (@jtagave):

Do you think Duke and/or Lindsay for the RB scheme McDaniel likes to employ?

Hey Vitamin, without question, Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay are good fits for what the 49ers did in the running game, which involves running wide before cutting back through the openings. The thing is both players are pending UFAs, so they’ll need to be re-signed first and I’m not sure it’s going to be with both of them.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Question? How does Cliff Branch get in and no one ever mentions Mark Clayton. Clayton’s numbers are better than numerous receivers in the Hall and no one mentions it.

Hey Reza, it’s a fair question, though this is where I would caution against relying on stats too much. The NFL was a lot different game in the 1970s than in the ‘80s and the rules have just continued to favor the offense. So using only stats to measure players from different times isn’t fair. A big criteria for me always is how the player measured up against others in the league at the same time. With that said, Branch was one of the absolute top deep threats in the NFL for the Raiders in the 1970s and he’s got three All-Pro nods to prove it. While he put up big numbers, Clayton never was voted to the All-Pro team and, right or wrong, it’s fair to wonder how much of his success needs to be pointed to Dan Marino. Bottom line, to be honest, I’m not surprised his Hall candidacy hasn’t gotten any traction.

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Are you fired up professionally working with such a character as McDaniel is? I don’t ask about what the coach will be, only on a personal level? May I ask who was the coach (not necessarily a HC) you had the most affinity with as a person to this day?

Howdy, without question I am absolutely fired up and looking forward to our regular interactions with Mike McDaniel based on what I’ve heard about him and his initial press conference, which was followed by a meet-and-great with writers who regularly cover the team. As for my favorite coaches over the years, there were several I liked but if I have to single one out, I’ll go with Clyde Christensen, who’s now the QB coach with Tampa Bay. Absolute gem of a human being.