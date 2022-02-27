Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Where Eichenberg Fits, Who Benefits Most from Coaching Changes, the RB Room, and More

Tackling various Miami Dolphins issues, such as whether to use the draft or free agency to land a wide receiver or running back and revisiting some special moments in team history

Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Keith (@Keithrogue1):

Alain, a few of my fav Dolphins moments that are not the top 5 of all time: Armstrong sacking Flutie, Duhe 3rd INT, Marino to Duper down the left sideline to beat the Jets. What say you?

Hey Keith, those are three good plays and I would add the Lamar Smith touchdown to beat Indy in the playoff game and the Miami Miracle. On your three plays specifically, the Armstrong sack capped an absolute thriller of a game; the Duhe pick was big in that it basically sent the Dolphins to the Super Bowl; and the Marino to Duper to beat the Jets came in the very first Dolphins game I covered in my journalism career, though my assignment that day for the Miami News was doing a Jets story and let me tell you that locker room was not a happy place afterward. Last point, to set the record straight, the pass was down the right sideline and Duper reached out to snag the ball with only his right hand. And those three plays were in the top 20 in my countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

Where does Liam Eichenberg start in this system?

Hey there, Eichenberg is an interesting case because I think he showed enough late in the season to think there’s something to work with and he can become a solid starter, but I don’t know that I see a slam-dunk spot for him because he doesn’t look to me like the typical West Coast offensive lineman, who tends to be maybe slightly smaller but more mobile. I’m actually very interested in finding out where he winds up next season.

From Mcdrip’s twin (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Alain!! How was the coaches interview? Details my man. Alain! I've been too busy working the past week.. Can you catch me up on the latest buzz? Any signings, cuts, etc..

Hey there, well, the media session with the assistant coaches was very cool, starting with Mike McDaniel coming out to address reporters (a nice touch) and I wrote about it in detail earlier this week. I covered Sam, Pat and Wes throughout their careers with the Dolphins, so it was cool to see them and talk to them again. As for latest buzz, the only roster transactions the past week involved the signing of former Cardinals QB Chris Streveler, who’s been compared in some places to somebody like Taysom Hill because of his running ability.

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Salut Alain! Which player not named Tua will benefit the most from the coaching changes?

Hi, my friend, hmm, very interesting question (man, there were a lot of good ones this week!). Well, since the most significant changes came on the offensive side of the ball, that’s where logically I need to go and maybe most specifically along the offensive line. And if I have to target one particular player who could benefit from improved coaching, think I’ll go with Austin Jackson. And I actually would be remiss if I didn’t add Noah Igbinoghene now getting the chance to learn from Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

What's your opinion of the RB room at this point?

Hey Ken, even if I include everybody currently on the roster (with pending UFAs), it’s still rather underwhelming because I don’t see a stud (difference-maker) in there, though Duke Johnson did look good late in the season. But Johnson is one of those pending UFAs and I hope the Dolphins bring him back. Outside of that, it’s just to me a collection of serviceable players who’ll get the yardage that’s there but not necessarily much more than that.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Given how low Miami’s first-round pick is. Is there anyone worth moving up for?

Hey OGJ, the problem with trading up is surrendering additional assets. At this juncture, which is very early in my draft work, I haven’t really honed in on many prospects, but I would tell you that landing a stud cornerback would be a priority if the Dolphins decided to move on from either Xavien Howard or Byron Jones and with that in mind, then the idea of trading up for either Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati or Trent McDuffie from Washington would make sense.

From Derrick Love (@dlove91087):

Hi Alain, do you think the Dolphins will go and spend money on a RB and/or WR in free agency or address both in draft? If yes, any names you expect or would go after?

Hey Derrick, I would say that I think it’s a lot more likely the Dolphins would use free agency to get a wide receiver than a running back, in part because there will be a lot more options at the position. As for running back, I’m not even convinced the Dolphins even will bother with free agency or the draft if they end up re-signing one or both of Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay. As for potential targets, Mike Williams certainly is interesting at wide receiver and Sony Michel would be a nice addition at running back.